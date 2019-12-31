The Coolest Celebrity Looks Of The Year

1/29

LIZZO 100 per cent "that bitch", Lizzo turns up the camp volume in this feathery Marc Jacobs look with the designer at her side at this year's Met Gala, and we were all here for it. Even better, was when Lizzo checked out of JFK airport the next morning going thorugh customs in the same outfit. — Dan Photo / AP Images

FKA TWIGS I'll always love seeing a celebrity wearing vintage to events, and it's like this John Galliano fall 1997 look was made for the performer. The fabric, pearl buttons, necklace and cut of the suit are all exquisite, and weirdly I love the socks with the heels too. — Rosie Photo / Getty Images

ALEXA CHUNG There really is no disputing Alexa's style credentials, she owns the whole London It-girl thing with her own charm, wit and irreverence, even in sleek trouser suit, like this number worn in January from her epynymous label. — Dan READ: The Business of Alexa Chung Photo / Getty Images

BUSY PHILLIPS I love this look because it seems to perfectly capture Busy's sunny persona, and is a great example of wearing a floor-length gown while looking relaxed and effortless. It's the opposite of uptight. The actress is pictured wearing a tulle dress by Lela Rose at the 2019 Emmys. — Rosie Photo / Getty Images

ANDERSON PAAK One of the most joyful people on the red-carpet at this year's Grammy Awards and deservedly so after winning Best Rap Performance, Anderson gave me some old-skool LL Cool J vibes in this very cool look. — Dan Photo / Getty Images

HELEN MIRREN I'm always a fan of Helen on the red carpet, and this was a particularly beautiful look on her. The elegant Elie Saab Haute Couture gown fit her like a glove, while the draped off-the-shoulder neckline and pink hair added fresh, unique details. — Rosie Photo / Getty Images

CHIWETEL EJIOFOR One of my favourite looks this year was this elegant double breasted suit worn by the British actor at the premiere of Disney's The Lion King in May. The volume of the trousers and the crispness of his button up white shirt was a lesson in elegant restraint. — Dan Photo / Getty Images

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST I wasn't expecting Kim's look to be my favourite from the 2019 Met Gala, but she absolutely knocked it out of the park. Wearing a dress by Manfred Thierry Mugler based on an archival piece for Mugler, Kim and her team went above and beyond with all the details, from the wet-look skin and hair to the dripping gems, not to mention the insane corset. I thought the modern California Girl narrative was cool too. —Rosie Photo / Getty Images

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE A duck egg blue gown from A Teodoro at the 2019 BAFTA's in May was the perfect shade of blue for the Fleabag and Killing Eve creator who's had a massive year of accolades for both shows. — Dan Photo / Getty Images

YARA SHAHIDI There's always purpose behind Yara's choices, and fashion is no exception. At this year's CFDA Fashion Awards, she referenced Diana Ross in the 1975 film Mahogany with her sculptural braids, and her irreverent separates by Monse were the perfect outfit for a fashion-focused event. — Rosie READ: Actor Yara Shahidi Is A Determined Voice For Change Photo / Getty Images

LEON BRIDGES I'm a big fan of cult New York based label Bode, so it was great to see it on a red carpet. This very special custom look paid homage to his Texan roots, and features stenciled with various motifs including a guitar and musical notes on a beautiful gold corduroy fabric. — Dan Photo / Getty Images

LADY GAGA Gaga has had some huge looks this year — blue hair and blue Valentino at the Emmys, black dress and giant Tiffany necklace at the Oscars — but for some reason my favourite is still her Celine dress and Tiffany & Co jewels at the Grammys. I like it because she looks more relaxed (even with a giant silver frill) and grungy, with her soft hair and smoked out makeup. This is cool-girl Gaga, and I like her. — Rosie Photo / Getty Images READ: Lady Gaga Won The Golden Globes Red Carpet

MARK RONSON Mark's had several style evolutions over the year's, but his Academy-Award winning Celine look this year was particularly great. — Dan READ: Meeting Super Producer Mark Ronson Photo / Getty Images

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET The actor has had a great year re-defining menswear on the red carpet, and this Haider Ackermann was one of the stand-outs. From the glistening material, to the cinched in waist and cuban heeled boots, it was one of the initial looks that made everyone pay attention, and is still one of the best. — Rosie Photo / Getty Images

LISA BONET & JASON MOMOA Is it weird that I wish these two were my parents? Probably, but how cool are they? Seriously. Having fun in matching rose hued looks, the pair sharpened up for the Oscar's 2019 Vanity Fair after party in Armani. — Dan Photo / Getty Images

ELLE FANNING Elle has really brought her A-game on the red carpet this year, and this Gucci look was one of my absolute favourites for its romantic whimsy. Worn by the actress at the world premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, she looks like an IRL princess risen from the roses. The details are what get me - the gloves with the jewelled finger prick of blood that then dots her skirt, the flowers woven through her hair... it's so fun but not costumey, and that's a hard line to walk. — Rosie Photo / Getty Images

DONALD GLOVER Also at the Lion King premiere and another of my style favourites, Donald wears this windowpane check Gucci suit with the kind of nocholant swagger that the Don does particularly well. — Dan Photo / Getty Images

HARRY STYLES Harry surprised us with this one. He's another guy helping to change the outlook of men's red carpet dressing, and I applaud him for that. He is pictured here at the 2019 Met Gala with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, and the look is by Gucci. — Rosie Photo / Getty Images

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Tracee is always a joy to witness on the red carpet for her unapolagetic love of OTT fashion. While she's had several style wins this year, I particualrly admired this fun Marc Jacobs frock worn at the NAACP awards where she picked up a gong for Outstanding Actress for Blackish. — Dan Photo / Getty Images

ADWOA ABOAH Adwoa looks great in anything, but it was this bubblegum Simone Rocha dress that blew me away. I love the fact that she can be both a tomboy and a dressed-up princess, and find it an inspiring reminder that you don't have to shoehorn yourself into one specific style. — Rosie Photo / Getty Images

FRANK OCEAN Some might think this Prada outfit erred on the side of boring, but its anti-conformist undertones was a clever antidote to the Met Gala's OTT looks — ultimately a nod to camp's subversive spirit. —Dan READ: A Closer Look At The Met Gala 2019 Dress Code Photo / Getty Images

KATE HUDSON A celebrity overseas wearing New Zealand fashion — we love to see it. Kate rocked this look by New Zealand label Paris Georgia, and what's so good about it is it could be a bit of an intimidating ensemble, but she makes it look effortless. — Rosie Photo / Getty Images

NICHOLAS HOULT Another male celebrity who branched out this year was Nicholas in this Givenchy fall 2019 look at the Dark Phoenix premiere in June. The contrasting colours and the 70s inspired cut was a surefire hit. — Dan Photo / Getty Images

GEMMA CHAN This Valentino dress on Gemma was fantastic, especially because it's still radical to not wear something completely form-fitting to an awards ceremony like the Oscars. Plus, I heard there were cookies stuffed in those pockets, which makes it even better. This was one of many pink dresses at this year's awards, a massive trend in fashion overall for 2019. — Rosie Photo / Getty Images

BILLY PORTER Any best dressed list for 2019 is incomplete without Billy Porter. This floral Richard Quinn ensemble struck a dramatic chord at London Fashion Week in September. — Dan READ: What Is Big Dress Energy? Photo / Getty Images

ZENDAYA Zendaya looked absolutely phenomenal in this custom Vera Wang green corset dress at the 2019 Emmys. Although I tend to like it when celebrities tone it down or go a bit left-of-centre at awards ceremonies, there's something to be said for bringing full-on glamour, and the Euphoria star absolutely did that. —Rosie Photo / Getty Images

HARRY STYLES It's been great seeing Harry break down the barriers for guys when it comes to dressing with a carefree spirit. This cobalt blue Gucci suit was a standout this year, next to another style icon, Stevie Nicks at her Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction in April. — Dan Photo / Getty Images

MARGOT ROBBIE With Once Upon A Time In Hollywood the Australian actress has had a huge year, and while she has appeared in plenty of beautiful gowns, my favourite look was this Attico spring 2020 oversized suit. — Rosie Photo / Getty Images