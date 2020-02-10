The Coolest Looks From The Oscars Red Carpet 2020

1/11

BILLY PORTER The Pose star is known for his theatrical red carpet fashion, and of course he was going to go above and beyond for the Oscars. Billy's wearing a look by British designer Giles Deacon, and the three dimensional texture of his top is amazing. The gold hues remind me of his 2019 Met Gala look - but more elegant. - Rosie Photo / Getty Images

ZAZIE BEETZ I really like Zazie's style, she always manages to let her individuality shine through. This black sequinned Thom Browne two-piece is a fresh take for an event like the Oscars, and I love the mid-calf length - Thom Browne is one of the Joker star's go-to designers, so it's no surprise she's wearing a look by the brand here. The ensemble is glammed up even more by a rather incredible necklace with matching earrings and some equally impressive rings. Her curly up-do is great too. - Rosie Photo / Getty Images

UTKARSH AMBUDKAR & WIFE The actor who is presenting tonight attends the red carpet with his wife, and the pair make an elegant duo in sophisticated black. I love the cut of his suit, especially his trousers, and the simplicity of her gown. - Dan Photo / Getty Images

SIGOURNEY WEAVER Sigourney is an icon, and I love this vibrant forest green shade on her. The drape and cut of her Christian Dior gown fits her beautifully, and the pleating in the skirt is a nice detail too. - Rosie Photo / Getty Images

MINDY KALING Also there to present an award, the comedian and actress takes on a hue not everyone can pull off, but she manages to wear this canary yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown well, opting for classic Hollywood styling complete with statement jewels. - Dan Photo / Getty Images.

KAITLYN DEVER Kaitlyn and her stylist Karla Welch have been putting together some great looks this awards season, and I love the modern glamour of this Louis Vuitton look. The beading is beautiful, and the contrasting material of the sash and top of the bodice is an interesting detail. Her silk hair and makeup compliment the look well. - Rosie Photo / Getty Images

BEANIE FELDSTEIN I always look forward to seeing what Kaitlyn's Book Smart co-star wears on the red carpet, and this black and white floral dress by Miu Miu is perfectly playful yet elegant. We're seeing a lot of embellishments on the red carpet this year - sequinns, beading and sparkles - and the texture of this dress gives it an extra edge. - Rosie Photo / Getty Images

JANELLE MONAE More sparkling embellishments, this time from Janelle Monae who looks absolutely stunning in a hooded silver gown by Ralph Lauren. You can't see, but it's backless. As fashion journalist Vanessa Friedman put it on Twitter: "Who needs a gold statuette when you have Janelle Monae in silver?" - Rosie Photo / Getty Images

LAURA DERN Nominated for supporting actress for her role in Marriage Story Laura Dern went for a unique black and pink Emporio Armani gown this year. The tassles are a tad distracting, but overall I'll always applaud someone who tries something different on the red carpet, and she still looks great. - Rosie Photo / Getty Images

CAITRIONA BALFE Another star in black and pink, Caitriona's Valentino Haute Couture gown is romantic and dramatic - love the softness of the swooping pink top layer and big neck tie. - Rosie Photo / Getty Images