The Coolest Looks From The 2019 Met Gala

ANNA WINTOUR Wearing a light pink Chanel look with feathers and sequins, Anna was one of the first arrivals as usual, and kicks of an evening of over-the-top red (or in this case, pink) carpet looks. Photo / Getty Images

LADY GAGA One of the evenings most anticipated arrivals graced us with her presence early - Lady Gaga made what will probably be the most memorable entrance of the night in not just one, but four separate looks by Brandon Maxwell, including this very extra fuchsia gown. Photo / Getty Images

LADY GAGA Look number two was a voluminous black gown, with a black umbrella, presumably for some campy twirling. Photo / Getty Images

LADY GAGA Must-have accessory: a giant vintage mobile phone. Photo / Getty Images

LADY GAGA And lastly, Gaga in her final form. Photo / Getty Images

SERENA WILLIAMS Another of this year's co-chairs - alongside Anna Wintour, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Serena wears a custom Versace yellow gown with matching Nike sneakers. Comfort and glamour. Photo / Getty Images

BILLY PORTER Entrances are just as over-the-top as the clothing this year, with Billy Porter arriving on the shoulders of six men decked out in gold. Photo / Getty Images

BILLY PORTER Billy wore a voluminous black velvet ball-gown-tux-hybrid to the Academy Awards earlier in the year, so it's only fitting he one-upped himself at the Met with this gold look by The Blonds. Photo / Getty Images

HARRY STYLES & ALESSANDRO MICHELE Harry makes a strong case for men in lacy and jumpsuits, wearing Gucci side-by-side with the fashion house's creative director Alessandro. Photo / Getty Images

HAMISH BOWLES The European editor-at-large for Vogue is known for his dapper sense of style, and takes the theme to new the extremes with this grand over sized Valentino cape with feather trim. Photo / Getty Images.

JOSEPH ALTUZARRA AND AWKWAFINA The comedian and actress opts for this ruffled gold creation by Joseph. Photo / Getty Images.

CELINE DION Her Las Vegas residency ends in June after 15 years, but you can't take the Vegas out of the showgirl. The singer sparkles in this Oscar de la Renta number with matching head-dress. Photo / Getty Images.

YARA SHAHIDI Feathers, fringing and ruffles are all in high demand with this year's theme. Yara wears an embellished silver look with feathery cape by Prada. Photo / Getty Images

MINDY KALING Another strong theme this year is gold, seen on Mindy, Awkwafina, Billy Porter and Karlie Kloss. Mindy offset her metallic creation with pale pink hair, a nod to another key colour of the night. Photo / Getty Images

ALEXA CHUNG Short, sweet and fun was on Alexa's mind in this sequin dress of her own design, with matching purse and beret. Photo / Getty Images.

FRANK OCEAN Another interesting interpretation of camp, the singer displays how the term also stands for non-conforming, irony and having a dark sense of humour in this Prada outfit. Photo / Getty Images.

JANELLE MONAE We love Janelle's individual sense of style, and this playful custom Christian Siriano number is a definite showstopper. Photo / AP Images.

NAOMI CAMPBELL Wearing a feathery Valentino creation, the supermodel works her angles on the red-carpet. Photo / AP Images.

ELLE FANNING Elle tows the fine line between kitsch and camp in this get-up, complete with irreverent nail charms. Elle is wearing Miu Miu with Tiffany & Co. jewellery. Photo / Getty Images.

RUPAUL Master of the Camp aesthetic Ru shines in a multi-coloured zebra print suit. Photo / Getty Images.

TESSA THOMPSON, TREVOR NOAH, LUPITA NYONG'O This looks like a fun trio. Tessa is wearing a Chanel pale pink pleated taffeta dress from the fall 2017 Haute Couture collection; and Lupita wears custom Versace Photo / Getty Images.

TREVOR NOAH Bonus points for Trevor's slogan t-shirt, which captures the spirit of camp humour. Photo / Getty Images.

DONATELLA VERSACE The Italian designer puts her glamorous aesthetic to the test in this gown, showcasing her campy sense of fun. Photo / Getty Images.

HAILEE STEINFELD More irreverent slogans - this time a frothy Viktor & Rolf creation. Photo / Getty Images.

LIZZO Naturally there was a sea of feathers tonight, but this Marc Jacobs creation was one of our favourites. Lizzo poses with the designer on the red carpet. Photo / AP Images.

KENDALL JENNER Putting her usual high/low street aesthetic to the side for the night, Kendall is striking in this orange feathery Versace gown. Photo / AP Images.

EZRA MILLER It's always a refreshing surprise to see how Ezra approaches the red carpet, adding a surrealist twist to this Burberry look. Photo / Getty Images.

JOAN COLLINS Could there possibly be anything more camp than Joan Collins dressed as her Dynasty character? Probably not. The camp style icon was another Met attendee in feathers in a layered Valentino gown. Photo / Getty Images

ZENDAYA The actress had a literal Cinderella moment in this Tommy Hilfiger gown, which started off black and was transformed by her stylist Law Roach waved his magic wand over it. SO! CAMP! Photo / Getty Images

KACEY MUSGRAVES Fashion's current obsession with all things yeehaw style may have something to do with Kacey Musgraves, but for the Met Gala, the Grammy winner went full Malibu Barbie in this Jeremy Scott for Moschino outfit, a blow-dryer purse adding the perfect camp addition to her look. Photo / AP Images.

ASHTON SANDERS One of the few attendees supporting an emerging designer, Ashton looks terrific wearing a look by CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 2017 winner Telfar. Photo / Getty Images.

DIANNE VON FURSTENBERG Unapologetic vanity is one of camp's greatest themes, so naturally we love the designer's take on the dress code wearing a look of her own designs featuring a portrait print taken by Andy Warhol. Photo / Getty Images.

NATASHA LYONNE We love the Russian Doll actress' bold choice in this graphic Jean Paul Gaultier pantsuit with David Webb jewels. Photo / Getty Images.

SOLANGE One of our favourite style stars, Solange takes the snakeskin print to town in true yeehaw style in this Salvatore Ferragamo outfit. Photo / Getty Images.

PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER Several men showcased their camp spirit, but we love the actor's fun take on a traditional tuxedo in this classic Ralph Lauren look. Photo / Getty Images.

LIU WEN The Chinese supermodel looks fun and fresh in this fringed Thom Browne look. Photo / Getty Images.

ZAZIE BEETZ The Atlanta star also chose a playful Thom Browne look, with this half tux half gown outfit and veiled headpiece. Photo / Getty Images.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Ever the camp red-carpet style maven, Tracee has fun in this Moschino gown with in-built frame. Photo / Getty Images.

ANDERSON PAAK Showcasing why a smile goes a long way on the red-carpet, Anderson's charming approach to style is always a winner, wearing a full Gucci look his own way. Photo / Getty Images.