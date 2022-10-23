10 Pairs Of Playful, Meant-To-Be-Seen Heels That Are Calling Your Name

Mules, slingbacks and kitten heels, for when you're tired of boots and sneakers

By Annabel Dickson
Sunday Oct. 23, 2022
1/11

By Far patent leather mules $655.

Tony Bianco kitten heeled sandals $190.

Jo Mercer slingback heels $200.

Bronwyn wrap-around sandal $380.

Nelson Made sandals $335.

Kate Sylvester X Mi Piaci sandals $360.

Clarks leather mules, $180, from Hannah's.

Gucci embellished kitten heels $1695.

Jimmy Choo crossover mules, $432, from The RealReal.

Zara leather mules $79.90.

Photo / Christopher Collie for volume three of Viva Magazine


