7 Pairs Of The Very Best Boots To Kick Off The New Season

Step into distinctly autumnal knee-highs and on-point silhouettes

Sunday March 20, 2022
Miista boots $975.

La Tribe boots $470.

Tony Bianco boots $420.

Merchant 1948 boots $450.

Mi Piaci boots $540.

Marni boots, $712, from Mytheresa.

Bronwyn boots $450.

Geraldine Boublil. Photo / Getty Images


