Brace The Big Chill With These Winter Accessories

Prize (and prioritise) your comfort with gloves, beanies, balaclavas and scarves

By Annabel Dickson
Tuesday June 28, 2022
THE MATCHING SET

Kowtow beanie $89 and scarf $179.

Karen Walker cashmere beanie $110 and scarf $275.

Kate Sylvester beanie $79 and scarf $99.

Ruby beret $49 and scarf $69.

THE BALACLAVA

Amelie hand-knitted mohair balaclava $180.

Stella McCartney wool balaclava, $289, from Mytheresa.

Bonnie Wroe bonnet, custom and made to order, POA.

The Series NY balaclava approx. $142.

A GREAT GLOVE

Elle & Riley cashmere and rabbit fur gloves $249.

Loewe wool gloves, $242, from Matches Fashion.

Johnstons of Elgin cashmere gloves $139.

Gorman fingerless gloves $69.

A SIGNATURE HAT

Mode And Affaire angora beanie, $129, from Superette.

Bonz lambskin beanie $124.

Huffer oversized beanie $60.

Isabel Marant wool-blend bucket hat, $429, from Workshop.

ENVELOPING SCARVES

Standard Issue merino blend scarf $169.

Acne mohair scarf approx. $433.

Harris Tapper cashmere-wool blend blanket scarf $749.

Le Bonnet lambswool scarf, $219, from Fabric.


