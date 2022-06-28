New Zealand Herald
Subscribe to E-Newsletter
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
Follow us on Twitter
Prize (and prioritise) your comfort with gloves, beanies, balaclavas and scarves
THE MATCHING SET
Kowtow beanie $89 and scarf $179.
Karen Walker cashmere beanie $110 and scarf $275.
Kate Sylvester beanie $79 and scarf $99.
Ruby beret $49 and scarf $69.
THE BALACLAVA
Amelie hand-knitted mohair balaclava $180.
Stella McCartney wool balaclava, $289, from Mytheresa.
Bonnie Wroe bonnet, custom and made to order, POA.
The Series NY balaclava approx. $142.
A GREAT GLOVE
Elle & Riley cashmere and rabbit fur gloves $249.
Loewe wool gloves, $242, from Matches Fashion.
Johnstons of Elgin cashmere gloves $139.
Gorman fingerless gloves $69.
A SIGNATURE HAT
Mode And Affaire angora beanie, $129, from Superette.
Bonz lambskin beanie $124.
Huffer oversized beanie $60.
Isabel Marant wool-blend bucket hat, $429, from Workshop.
ENVELOPING SCARVES
Standard Issue merino blend scarf $169.
Acne mohair scarf approx. $433.
Harris Tapper cashmere-wool blend blanket scarf $749.
Le Bonnet lambswool scarf, $219, from Fabric.
From soft pastels to brazen brights, joyful outerwear offers a welcome alternative to faithful classics
Shop our pick of these stylish waterproof outerwear options
Step into these chic loafers that will give you happy feet
Floor-length coats, cosy slippers and fun hair accessories are just a few of the items this stylish team has added to cart
Brace The Big Chill With These Winter Accessories
What We've Been Crushing On This June
Allbirds Commits To US Staff Abortions After Supreme Court Ruling
Hot Take: Your Fashion & Beauty News Refresher For The Week Of 27/06/22
Kita Mean Celebrates Unconditional Love With The COS 'Love For All' Pride Capsule Collection
Treading Lightly Powers Tama Toki's Vision
Style Liaisons With Artist & Costume Designer Steven Junil Park
15 Delicious Knits You Won't Want To Take Off
Looks Of The Week 24/06/22
Add To Cart: The Viva Team's Lust-Worthy Winter Buys