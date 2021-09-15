15 Fresh Sneakers To Wear With Everything

What's not to love about a sneaker that breaks boundaries and dress codes? These joyful pairings are on our radar

By Annabel Dickson
Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021
1/16

Style blogger Alexandra Pereira shows how you can keep it chic with a pair of fresh kicks. Photo / Getty Images

Ganni sneakers $459.

Nike sneakers $180.

Acne sneakers $565.

Aje sneakers $225.

New Balance sneakers, $270, from Good As Gold.

Adidas sneakers $350.

Allbirds sneakers $245.

Veja sneakers, $309, from Karen Walker.

Clarks sneakers, $180, from Hannahs.

By Far sneakers $529.

Puma sneakers $280.

Reebok sneakers $180.

Lacoste sneakers, $120, from Platypus.

Converse sneaker, $160, from Pat Menzies.

Novesta sneakers, $199, from Father Rabbit.


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

10 Sleeveless Tops For Vaccinations & A Boost Of Serotonin

A sleeveless top for sunkissed days offers easy access for vaccine appointments too

Candy Craft: Make Way For Our Favourite Beaded Necklaces

A dash of nostalgia and a sprinkling of “hippy chic” make these beaded beauties the type of charming keepsakes to treasure now ...

Cushy Hoodies, Jumpers & Trackpants To #StayHome In Style

A wardrobe salve we met in lockdown 2020, casual gear gets the glow-up in an array of colours and styles

From Pistachio To Sage: Crisp Green Looks For Dopamine Dressing

A promenade of swishy, strappy, comfortable ensembles in soft takes of green

LOCKDOWN READS

More Fashion

15 Fresh Sneakers To Wear With Everything

The Coolest Looks From The Met Gala 2021

Style Liaisons: In Conversation With Content Creator Siposetu Duncan

The Coolest Looks From The MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Fashioning An American Identity & More Key Notes For This Year’s Met Gala

10 Sleeveless Tops For Vaccinations & A Boost Of Serotonin

Lorde's 'Solar Power' Companion Piece Is A Significant Step Forward For Te Reo

Looks Of The Week 10/09/21

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter