Looks Of The Week 14/06/19

1/5

HELEN MIRREN Dame Helen glows in green, wearing a Suzannah dress-coat to attend the re-opening of the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Hyde Park. Photo / Getty Images

ELIZABETH DEBICKI Demonstrating how to wear relaxed tailoring, the actress channelled Katherine Hepburn in a cream Max Mara pantsuit and polka-dot blouse while at the InStyle Max Mara Women In Film Celebration at Chateau Marmont. Photo / Getty Images

KOZUE AKIMOTO Model Kozue utilises pops of colour to liven up a grey Salvatore Ferragamo ensemble at the brand's show during Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence. Photo / Getty Images

TILDA SWINTON A match made in fashion heaven, Tilda went for a modern update on the white shirt dress for the Orlando New York screening. Designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the juxtaposition of the impeccably designed prim white shirting with the heavier cross-body belt suits Tilda perfectly. Photo / Supplied