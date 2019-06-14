Looks Of The Week 14/06/19

A bit of structure never goes amiss, and these looks from Helen Mirren, Shailene Woodley and more utilised structured elements with success

By Rosie Herdman
Friday June 14, 2019
HELEN MIRREN

Dame Helen glows in green, wearing a Suzannah dress-coat to attend the re-opening of the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Hyde Park.

ELIZABETH DEBICKI

Demonstrating how to wear relaxed tailoring, the actress channelled Katherine Hepburn in a cream Max Mara pantsuit and polka-dot blouse while at the InStyle Max Mara Women In Film Celebration at Chateau Marmont.

KOZUE AKIMOTO

Model Kozue utilises pops of colour to liven up a grey Salvatore Ferragamo ensemble at the brand's show during Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence.

TILDA SWINTON

A match made in fashion heaven, Tilda went for a modern update on the white shirt dress for the Orlando New York screening. Designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the juxtaposition of the impeccably designed prim white shirting with the heavier cross-body belt suits Tilda perfectly.

SHAILENE WOODLEY

Continuing on the promo circuit with the latest season of Big Little Lies out now, Shailene wore this cool riff on an eighties look to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Both the blazer and the dress are by Vietnamese label Cong Tri, from their Fall 2019 collection.

