The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Lorde, Naomie Harris & More

Goddessy vibes radiated from Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat to the sun-soaked shores of San Sebastian

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Sept. 23, 2022
1/7

NAOMIE HARRIS

Teaming her Galvan London gown with statement jewels, the British actor helps redefine summertime glamour while attending the charity auction and dinner presented by Sotheby's in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France.

Photo / Getty Images

KATIE HOLMES

Meanwhile in New York, Katie opts for total dramatics in this hooded gown created by Tom Ford at the designer's spring/summer 2023 show. The typically star-studded event included notable front row guests Madonna, Chris Rock, Ciara and Brooklyn Beckham.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: Meet Harris Reed, The Great Designer Gone Greater

DITA VON TEESE

Never one to veer too far from her tried-and-true formula of pin-up glamour, Dita opts for caped, showgirl finesse in a sequin gown from Jenny Packham's pre-fall 2022 collection, with signature 50s rolls and lacquered red lips.

Photo / AP Photos

READ: Burlesque Artist Lilly Loca's Minimal Boudoir

MARGOT ROBBIE

The Australian actor and producer also takes on the drama of a caped gown with this bohemian Celine number and beach waves at the London premiere of her new film Amsterdam, styled by Kate Young.

Photo / AP Photos

FASHION:Classical Studies: Clothes To Softly Tie, Wrap & Cascade Across Your Body

GEMMA CHAN

Going for soft and ethereal at the Don't Worry Darling photo call in New York, Gemma dons this tiered Louis Vuitton gown with a black obi belt with an equally soft up-do.

Photo / AP Photos.

The Luxury World Is Having Its Makeover Montage Moment

ALBA GUILERA

At the San Sebastian Film Festival, this nude beaded gown from Fendi's spring/summer 2021 couture collection made a stunning entrance worn by Spanish actor Alba Guilera.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: Made With Love: The Tight-Knit Renaissance Of Craft

LORDE

In Milan for Prada's romantic spring/summer 2023 collection, our stylish inagural guest-editor for Viva Magazine - Volume Seven wears a look from the brand, combining a gold dress with classic tailoring.

Photo / Getty Images

Lorde On Life After Death, The Weight Of Expectation & Whether There's Utopia In Her Dystopia


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Classical Studies: Clothes To Softly Tie, Wrap & Cascade Across Your Body

The eternal influence of Hellenic-inspired draping in fashion never ceases to provide designers with ample inspiration

How Netflix's 'Hollywood’ Captures The Elegance Of Post-War Tinseltown

Los Angeles- based costume designer Sarah Evelyn shares her experience on creating the memorable looks from Ryan Murphy’s lates...

The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan & More

A pearl-shaped purse and a velvet Galliano signature silhouette were just some of the dramatic flourishes

The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Harry Styles, Christy Turlington Burns & More

A floral brooch, a jaunty scarf, cascading drapery and flourishing frills added a little extra flounce to this week's best ense...

MUST READ

More Fashion

The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Lorde, Naomie Harris & More

What Is Going On With Luxury Jewellery?

Livestream From Milano: Gucci Spring/Summer 2023 'Twinsburg' Show

Meet Harris Reed, The Great Designer Gone Greater

From Timothee Chalamet's Vogue Debut To Anne Hathaway At NYFW, The Latest News In Style

The Intriguing History Of Royal Family Mourning Dress Codes

7 Easy Shirt Dresses You Can Rely On This Spring

Olivia Cashmore, Where'd You Get That Sweater?

The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Harry Styles, Christy Turlington Burns & More
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter