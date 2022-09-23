The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Lorde, Naomie Harris & More

1/7

NAOMIE HARRIS Teaming her Galvan London gown with statement jewels, the British actor helps redefine summertime glamour while attending the charity auction and dinner presented by Sotheby's in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France. Photo / Getty Images

KATIE HOLMES Meanwhile in New York, Katie opts for total dramatics in this hooded gown created by Tom Ford at the designer's spring/summer 2023 show. The typically star-studded event included notable front row guests Madonna, Chris Rock, Ciara and Brooklyn Beckham. Photo / Getty Images

DITA VON TEESE Never one to veer too far from her tried-and-true formula of pin-up glamour, Dita opts for caped, showgirl finesse in a sequin gown from Jenny Packham's pre-fall 2022 collection, with signature 50s rolls and lacquered red lips. Photo / AP Photos

MARGOT ROBBIE The Australian actor and producer also takes on the drama of a caped gown with this bohemian Celine number and beach waves at the London premiere of her new film Amsterdam, styled by Kate Young. Photo / AP Photos

GEMMA CHAN Going for soft and ethereal at the Don't Worry Darling photo call in New York, Gemma dons this tiered Louis Vuitton gown with a black obi belt with an equally soft up-do. Photo / AP Photos.

ALBA GUILERA At the San Sebastian Film Festival, this nude beaded gown from Fendi's spring/summer 2021 couture collection made a stunning entrance worn by Spanish actor Alba Guilera. Photo / Getty Images