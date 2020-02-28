Looks Of The Week 28/02/20

1/7

RIHANNA Accepting the President's Award at the 51st National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People Image Awards, Rihanna gave a powerful speech wearing Givenchy Haute Couture. "We can't let the de-sensitivity seep in" said the singer, designer, businesswoman and philanthropist. "The, If it's your problem, then it's not mine; It's a woman's problem; It's a black people problem; It's a poor people problem...So when we're marching and protesting and posting about the Michael Brown Junior and Atatiana Jeffersons of the world, tell your friends to pull up." Bravo, Rih! Photo / Getty Images

LIZZO Speaking of musicians who only need one name, Lizzo looked spectacular in a custom look by designer Mary Katrantzou, who's known for her eye-catching prints. Lizzo has had an incredible awards season, and picked up another gong, this time for entertainer of the year, at the NACCP Image Awards ceremony. "I just want to shout out all the big black girls I bring onstage with me," she said in another great speech. "I do that because I want them to know they are the trophies. Since this is the final award of the night, I don't even want to make it about me. Every last one of you: you are the award. We are so special. We are such a beautiful people." Photo / Getty Images

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Taking a cue from Rihanna's royal purple ensemble, Tracee chose a dress by Christopher John Rogers for the NAACP Image Awards. The colour and texture of the fabric is mesmerising, and Tracee always knows how to carry off fun, voluminous shapes. Photo / Getty Images

ELLE FANNING Bloomin' lovely! Another day, another divine look from Elle. She's wearing a floral dress by Rodarte, tapping into the current statement collar trend. The three dimensional fabric and hints of fluro green on her strappy sandals are nice touches — she's attending the photo call for her film The Roads Not Taken in Berlin. Photo / Getty Images

PALOMA ELSESSER Showcasing the versatility of the colour green, the coolest model in the game wears a great look by Salvatore Ferragammo to attend the fashion house's show at Milan Fashion Week. At first glance it's a suit, but on closer inspection the trousers are a buttery khaki leather — her khaki eyeliner is great too. Photo / Getty Images

LENNY & ZOE KRAVITZ Imagine being as genetically blessed as these two. Looking effortlessly stylish, the Kravtiz duo sat front row at the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week. Zoe's wearing a top from the Saint Laurent resort 2020 collection, and toned down the sparkles with denim and strappy sandals. Photo / Getty Images