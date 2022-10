1/7

RIHANNA & A$AP ROCKY The loved-up couple stepped back onto the red carpet for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in California, wearing a delightfully coordinated sequined Rick Owens gown and structured jacket and pants, respectively. A contributer to the film's soundtrack, expect to hear a new song from Riri soon. Photo / Getty Images

AUBREY PLAZA Comedian, writer and Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza adds the award-collecting series The White Lotus to her acting repertoire, attending the season two premiere in Los Angeles in this cascading Stella McCartney number complete with hip-high slit and cut-outs. Her long bob and bold lip only added to the gorgeous all-red moment. Photo / Getty Images

LUKAS GAGE Also walking The White Lotus season two premiere red carpet was actor Lukas Cage, who opted for an embroidered Nanushka shirt during what he called on Instagram "Jennifer Coolidge appreciation day". It's always great to see craft (and fellow actors) celebrated, especially when they're given room to breathe with pairings like simple black trousers. Photo / Getty Images

BELLA HADID In another inarguably glamorous moment, the supermodel turned to a peplum wool jacket and matching skirt from Schiaparelli's ready-to-wear spring/summer 2023 collection for the opening night of new exhibition Baghdad: Eye's Delight at The Museum Of Islamic Art in Doha. Generous gold buttons and a sleek headscarf finish the ensemble. Photo / Getty Images

JENNA ORTEGA Wednesday star Jenna Ortega attended the second day of the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in this fetching black-and-white suit, a charming nod to her moody, collared shirt-wearing character Wednesday Addams. Simply done hair and accessories lets that blazer speak for itself. Photo / Getty Images

LAW ROACH Celebrity stylist Law Roach, whose client list includes the ever well-dressed Zendaya, donned custom Valentino while being honoured at the TIME 100 Next Gala. It's always refreshing to see the fashion authority bring his creative nous to his own looks, in this case a redder-than-red monochrome tide of roses, relaxed tailoring and floor-sweeping fluidity. Photo / Getty Images