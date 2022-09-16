The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Harry Styles, Christy Turlington Burns & More

A floral brooch, a jaunty scarf, cascading drapery and flourishing frills added a little extra flounce to this week's best ensembles

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Sept. 16, 2022
HARRY STYLES

Yes, it's Harry wearing Gucci again, but it's a continuously joyous match made in heaven as the Don't Worry Darling star and singer goes for a full green look at the Toronto International Film Festival. Harry suits a double-breasted blazer and this oversized brooch is a great touch.

JESSIE BUCKLEY

Also serving a punkish take on nostalgia is the Irish actor at the Toronto Film Fest premiere of Walking Women wearing a cornflower blue Erdem gown that nods to Victoriana. Minimalist hair and makeup give this look plenty of edge.

MAUDE APATOW

You can pick a Vivienne Westwood creation a mile away, and Maude wears this cream gown well with a gold diamond necklace from Cartier at the HBO Emmy Awards Party.

CHRISTY TURLINGTON BURNS

The model and philanthropist attends the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York last night, wearing a Gucci lace embellished gown with frill-neck collar. Again, this Victorian undertone is seeing a renaissance lately.

SOPHIE OKONEDO

Showing how to successfully wear this autumn/winter 2022 Bottega Veneta look for the day, the actor opts for a high/low approach at the Toronto International Film Festival.

TINA KUNAKEY

At the Athena photocall in France, Tina's scholastic Miu Miu autumn/winter 2022 look is complemented with a fuss-free beauty look and classic Parisian additions of a scarf and red lip.

