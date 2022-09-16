The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Harry Styles, Christy Turlington Burns & More

1/6

HARRY STYLES Yes, it's Harry wearing Gucci again, but it's a continuously joyous match made in heaven as the Don't Worry Darling star and singer goes for a full green look at the Toronto International Film Festival. Harry suits a double-breasted blazer and this oversized brooch is a great touch. Photo / AP Photos MUSIC: Inside 'Harry's House', A Delicious Party Record From A Big Romantic

JESSIE BUCKLEY Also serving a punkish take on nostalgia is the Irish actor at the Toronto Film Fest premiere of Walking Women wearing a cornflower blue Erdem gown that nods to Victoriana. Minimalist hair and makeup give this look plenty of edge. Photo / Getty Images EMMYS 2022: From Lizzo To Zendaya, These Were The Coolest Looks At The Emmy Awards 2022

MAUDE APATOW You can pick a Vivienne Westwood creation a mile away, and Maude wears this cream gown well with a gold diamond necklace from Cartier at the HBO Emmy Awards Party. Photo / Getty Images READ: Everything You Need To Recreate Euphoria's Mood-Boosting Makeup Looks

CHRISTY TURLINGTON BURNS The model and philanthropist attends the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York last night, wearing a Gucci lace embellished gown with frill-neck collar. Again, this Victorian undertone is seeing a renaissance lately. Photo / Getty Images READ: How Peter Lindbergh 'Created' the Supermodel

SOPHIE OKONEDO Showing how to successfully wear this autumn/winter 2022 Bottega Veneta look for the day, the actor opts for a high/low approach at the Toronto International Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images