Style File: Model Gigi Hadid's Fashion Evolution

Take a journey through Gigi's style, from off-duty to red carpet. Photos / Getty Images

JULY 2013 Eighteen-year-old Gigi, fresh-faced and not yet the globally-recognised supermodel she would become, demonstrates her love for jumpsuits early on in a black satin one-piece and nude heels in New York. Photo / Getty Images

MAY 2014 Street style-vibes, Gigi stops and poses for what was probably one photographer rather than a wall of paparazzi. She wears a Reformation dress teamed with Chanel shoes and bag and See by Chloe sunglasses out and about in New York. Photo / Getty Images

FEBRUARY 2015 Usually still pretty au naturale for outings at this time, Gigi ramped up the glamour in Atelier Versace for the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty Images

MAY 2017 One of her most memorable special event looks, Gigi and her right leg wore an asymmetric Tommy Hilfiger gown to the 2017 Met Ball. This was the year after she unveiled her first of four collaborations with the American designer, and their ongoing relationship has been evident throughout the model's wardrobe as well. Photo / Getty Images

JULY 2017 Proving dressing up isn't just about showing skin, Gigi Hadid looks elegant in a minimalist look by The Row, attending the CFDA Awards in New York. The flat slipper-like shoes really make this look for me. Photo / Getty Images

SEPTEMBER 2017 On her way to attend her mother's book signing, Gigi demonstrated her predilection for elevated streetwear, wearing a black Wolford turtle neck, silver Prada trousers, Sergio Rossi heels and Matrix-inspired Prabal Gurung sunglasses. Photo / Getty Images

NOVEMBER 2017 While she loves a good suit, coat and pair of jeans, Gigi's just as comfortable dolled-up. She often chooses head-to-toe monochromatic looks, which give her ensembles a contemporary feel. Here, she wears Nina Ricci and Messika Jewellery. Photo / Getty Images

NOVEMBER 2017 Busy day for the Hadids — that same day, Gigi attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards to accept her award for Woman of the Year 2017. Pictured with sister Bella Hadid, she wore a caramel Zuhair Murad Couture gown. Photo / Getty Images

FEBRUARY 2018 A classic Gigi off-duty combo: a cool, statement coat combined with street wear and chunky black boots — usually either this zip-up pair, or Dr Martens. Here, the model wears Anna Sui. Photo / Getty Images

SEPTEMBER 2018 Out and about during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 in Italy, Gigi wore a pair of jeans by emerging New Zealand designer Courtney Pellow, and paired them with black and white pieces to offset the pattern of the jeans. Photo / Getty Images

NOVEMBER 2018 Knowing eyes would be on her as she attended the fitting for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Gigi chose a T-shirt with VOTE on the front, ahead of the US elections that month. Pairing it with a structured, oversized blazer and relaxed jeans, it's a fashion-forward yet unfussy look. Photo / Getty Images

APRIL 2019 How to make a dramatic entrance? Wear a cape. Gigi took power dressing to the next level in this blue ensemble by New Zealand-born designer Emilia Wickstead to attend Variety's Power of Women event in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

OCTOBER 2019 Demonstrating her ability to balance proportion, Gigi went for another oversized blazer to add interest and structure to the checked two-piece underneath, a top and sheer leggings by British emerging designer Charlotte Knowles. Great inspo for a going-out look that doesn't involve a dress, if you're game. Photo / Getty Images

NOVEMBER 2019 One of last year's biggest trends was dresses over boots, and Gigi embraces the look in a beautiful and sophisticated dark green dress by Dion Lee, with boots by Anny Nord to attend the CFDA event in New York. Photo / Getty Images

JANUARY 2020 This is a great look from Gigi, she carries off the clashing prints well. Wearing all Prada, of course, it's very seventies-chic. Photo / Getty Images

JANUARY 2020 Spotted out and about with boyfriend Zayn Malik earlier in the year, Gigi went for another suit — this time a pistachio green two piece by Russian brand Lesyanebo. She often pairs things with a turtleneck, which adds a polished effect. Photo / Getty Images

FEBRUARY 2020 Once again proving the power of head to toe neutrals (and yes, in another suit), the model looks smart and stylish in soft tailoring, off-duty during Milan Fashion Week earlier this year. Photo / Getty Images