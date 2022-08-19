The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan & More

A pearl-shaped purse and a velvet Galliano signature silhouette were just some of the dramatic flourishes

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Aug. 19, 2022
OLIVIA COOKE

Attending the House of Dragon premiere in London, the British actor takes on the signature bias-cut drama of a John Galliano dress in velvet with Garrard jewels.

How Johnny Valencia Of Pechuga Vintage Is Redefining The Power Of Pre-Loved Luxury For Today

Photo / AP Photos

CYNTHIA ERIVO

She wears Rick Owens well, and on this occasion Cynthia teams this top-and-skirt set with a Simone Rocha bag to the LA premiere of The Rings of Power.

Photo / Getty Images

MORFYDD CLARK

Playing the role of Galadriel in The Rings of Power, the Welsh actor attends the LA premiere wearing a crystal-embellished full-skirt look from Christian Sriano's autumn/winter 2022 collection.

Why Designer Christian Siriano Knows One Size Does Not Fit All

Photo / AP Photos

MANDY MOORE

The dramatic inclusion of a built-in cape on this floral print Rodarte autumn/winter 2022 collection offers an elegant option on the red-carpet for the actor and singer. Mandy attends the HCA TV Awards this week in Beverly Hills.

Photo / Getty Images

LILI REINHART

Giving drama with a 60s bent, this textural Miu Miu gown is a great option for the actor at the Look Both Ways premiere in LA.

Photo / AP Photos

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Also attending The Rings of Power premiere in LA, the actor's drama comes in the shape of a double-pleated pair of grey trousers from The Row, teamed with a simple sleeveless tank top from Chanel.

Photo / AP Photos


