The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan & More

OLIVIA COOKE Attending the House of Dragon premiere in London, the British actor takes on the signature bias-cut drama of a John Galliano dress in velvet with Garrard jewels. How Johnny Valencia Of Pechuga Vintage Is Redefining The Power Of Pre-Loved Luxury For Today Photo / AP Photos

CYNTHIA ERIVO She wears Rick Owens well, and on this occasion Cynthia teams this top-and-skirt set with a Simone Rocha bag to the LA premiere of The Rings of Power. Photo / Getty Images

MORFYDD CLARK Playing the role of Galadriel in The Rings of Power, the Welsh actor attends the LA premiere wearing a crystal-embellished full-skirt look from Christian Sriano's autumn/winter 2022 collection. Why Designer Christian Siriano Knows One Size Does Not Fit All Photo / AP Photos

MANDY MOORE The dramatic inclusion of a built-in cape on this floral print Rodarte autumn/winter 2022 collection offers an elegant option on the red-carpet for the actor and singer. Mandy attends the HCA TV Awards this week in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images

LILI REINHART Giving drama with a 60s bent, this textural Miu Miu gown is a great option for the actor at the Look Both Ways premiere in LA. Photo / AP Photos