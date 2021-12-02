Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Investment Pieces For The Discerning Shopper

Make your money work for you — and for your loved ones with these investment buys

By Annabel Dickson
Thursday Dec. 2, 2021
Balenciaga bag $2190.

Sophie Buhai necklace, $1175, from Simon James.

Gucci heels $1615.

Chloe bag, $1698, from Workshop.

Missoni cushion, $488, from Tessuti.

Bode jacket $1950.

Deadly Ponies EarPods case $149.

Commas shirt $636.

Commas shorts $358.

Samsung Z Flip 3 5g phone from $1598.

Bottega Veneta sunglasses, $600, from Seletti Concept Store.

Bombay Sapphire with blackberry and raspberry infusion, $49.99, from Super Liquor.

Studio Boucle headboard from $550.

La Perla camisole, $970, from Faradays.

Tronque Discovery Collection $400.

Tiffany & Co. bracelet POA.

Fornasetti cushion, $450, from Design 55.

NuFace Trinity Firm + Brighten Kit $575, from Mecca.

Sleeper set $455.

Baobab collection candle, $489, from Amara.

Sarah Ellison wall mirror, $950, from Slow.

Walker & Hall 18ct gold and diamond earrings $3400.

Dina Broadhurst print, from $3385, from Faradays.

Christopher Esber dress $920.

Aman Ultimate Skin Set $427.

Crane Brothers shirt $345.

By Natalie night slip $119.

Longines watch POA.

Thom Morison jacket $420.

Diptyque lantern for 190g candle $135, from Mecca.

Biroix dutch oven $259.

Glasshouse A Tahaa Affair Spinning Carousel $90.

Slip silk robe, $569, from Superette.

Michael Kors clutch $639.

Aje dress $800.

Kelly Wearstler by David Bateman book, $150, from Maman.

Hannah Ireland's artwork I Ain't No Chained Daisy (2021), 1055mm H x 560mm W watercolour, ink and acrylic on found window, POA, from Tim Melville Gallery.

1980 Mercedes-Benz 380SLC, on auction from Webb's.

Anine Bing blazer, $659, Fabric.

Lalique vase, POA, from Cavit & Co.

Oribe Gold Lust Collection $160.

Estee Lauder Tender Light 100ml eau de parfum $297.

Curio Noir candle $195.

Dyson Corrale Straightener Gift Set in Prussian Blue and Rich Copper $749.

La Mer The Nourishing Moisture Collection $120.

Drunk Elephant The Trunk 5.0 $626.

Raawii vase, $450. , from Smith & Caughey's.


Stockists: Ajeworld.co.nz; Aman.com; Amara.com/nz; Balenciaga.com; Biroix.co.nz; Bodenewyork.com; Bynatalie.co.nz; Camillaandmarc.com; Cavitco.com; Christopheresber.com.au; Commas.cc; Crane-brothers.com; Curionoir.com; Deadlyponies.com; Design55.co.nz; Dyson.co.nz; Esteelauder.co.nz; Faradays.store; Gucci.com; Longines.com; Michaelkors.com; Maman.co.nz; Meccabeauty.co.nz; Modstoyou.co.nz; Nz.glasshousefragrances.com; Samsung.com/nz; @studio.boucle; Seletticonceptstore.com; Simonjames.co.nz; Slowstore.co.nz; Smithandcaugheys.co.nz; Superliquor.co.nz; Superette.co.nz; Tessuti.co.nz; Thisisfabric.com; The-sleeper.com; Thommorison.com; Tiffany.com; Timmelville.com; Tronque.com; Walkerandhall.co.nz; Webbs.co.nz.

