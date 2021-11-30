Christmas Gift Guide: The Best Presents For The Conscious Shopper

At a time of mass consumption, make your selection based on brand ethics, and the life cycle of the product

By Annabel Dickson
Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021
Georgia Jay bag $430.

Araks bra, $135, from Underlena.

Plant Potions I Am Love Pulse Point Oil 10ml, $35.

All Birds T-shirt $100 and shorts $120.

Barron surfboard made from wool cloth $1285.

Buddy hemp T-shirt $89.

Cali Woods Eco Luxe Copper Safety Razor $39.

Checks Downtown shorts $150.

Checks Downtown T-shirt $89.90.

Ginori Orange Renaissance incense refill, $135, from Net-a-Porter.

Heather Brennan Evans sun hat, $120, from Sabotage MFG.

Honu children’s toy made from 98.5 per cent recycled plastic $29.

Kate Sylvester dress made of upcycled materials from previous collections $599.

Kowtow T-shirt $129.

Made in Mexico bag $69.

Nonna’s Grocer candle, $45, from Ruby.

Real World bath salts $39.

Teva sandals $60.

Tuhi Stationary 2022 diary $50.

Vania necklace $99.

Aho creative sarong $69.

Aotea hand & body cream $40.

Baggu face masks $45 (set of three).

Studio Bon print from $80.

Vintage leaf dish, $59, from Dove Hospice.

Crushes X Companion sun hat $100.

Dandie Store incense holder $35.

OMni blush $29.

Inward Goods trousers $279.

Kathleen Campone entree plates, $145ea, from Makers’ Mrkt.

Let’s Change the World children’s books by Megan Anderson, Genna Ampton & Carolyn Ang $20ea.

Ashley & Co Twice as Lippy $20.

Napoleon Goods chilly bin $195.

Lucky Dip Inventory shirt $450.

Mina dress $475.

Mystery Creek Ceramics mug $55.

Sage & Clare Katie hair scrunchie set $35.

Painted Bird vintage earrings $129.

Pania handmade mug $55.

Pounamu necklace carved by Jason Nathan, $600, from Kiri Nathan.

Sitting Pretty Design wall hook, $59, from Dandie Store.

Ethique In-Shower Container Lilac $20.

Lorna Murray hat made from 100 per cent organic grass fibre, $175, from Garden Objects.

Widdess skirt $189.

Eco Tan organic face cloths $22.


