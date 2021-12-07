Christmas Gift Guide: The Viva Team's Wish-List

All we want for Christmas, from summer spice tea to sumptuous scents

Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021
Wixii dress $245.

Julia Gessler, production and digital journalist

Editions de Parfums by Frederic Malle Carnal Flower EDP 50ml, $386, from Mecca.

Julia Gessler, production and digital journalist

Georgia Jay Fortune handbag $590.

Julia Gessler, production and digital journalist

Agmes NYC pendant, $530, from Fourth St.

Julia Gessler, production and digital journalist

Santangelo The Eclipse earrings, approx. $565.

Julia Gessler, production and digital journalist

Sebago loafer, $329, from Workshop.

Julia Gessler, production and digital journalist

Noble & Sunday Cool Summer Spice tea, $20, from Simon James.

Julia Gessler, production and digital journalist

The British Isles by Jamie Hawkesworth, approx. $100, from Mack Books.

Julia Gessler, production and digital journalist

Bode NYC shirt approx. $770.

Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Bodum ice bucket $60.

Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Dometic portable fridge/freezer, $1639, from West Supply.

Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Noah x Baracuta tote bag $599.

Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Tata Harper Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil, $262, from Sephora.

Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Consumed by Aja Barber, $35, from Hachette.

Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Leti, 2008, by Edith Amituanai courtesy of Anna Miles Gallery (POA).

Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Benriner mandoline, $165, from Chefs Compliments.

Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Handprinted cotton pillowcase, $25, from Trade Aid.

Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Iron frypan, $85, from Frances Nation.

Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Italian fruit candle, $60, from Garden Objects.

Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Klay cushion, $295, from Best Wishes.

Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Mason Pearson junior brush $350.

Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Napkins, US$12 each, from Dusen Dusen.

Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Recycled sari placemat, $30, from Everyday Needs.

Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Anine Bing Levi sunglasses, $329, from Sisters & Co.

Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Baina pool towel $110.

Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Dr. Dennis Gross Spectralite FaceWare Pro,$698, from Mecca.

Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Goldie by Stacey Pyne $30.

Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Kami + Kindred Wavy incense holder, $49, from Sunday Homestore.

Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

An Organised Life A4 2022 weekly diary $45.

Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Penney + Bennett silk eye mask $69.

Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Tim Webber Design Menu Carrie lamp $460.

Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

&K coasters, set of four $49, from Ruby.

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Florence Eugenie bikini bottoms $115.

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Florence Eugenie bikini top $135.

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Le Labo Santal 33 fragrance, $458, from Mecca.

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Lemon tree from Palmers, pricing varies.

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Meadowlark earrings $185.

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Nick Herd painting, POA, from Parlour Projects.

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Sarah Ellison table, $1150,

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Yu Mei bag $579.

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Marle dress $390.

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Too Slow to the Disco Neo: The Sunset Manifesto record, $55, from Real Groovy.

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Jasmin Sparrow earrings $699.

Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Ann Demeulemeester glasses for Serax, set of four $170, from ECC.

Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Abel Odor limited-edition scent layering set $195.

Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Videris Maggie bra $90.

Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Holiday beach umbrella, $239, from Paper Plane.

Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Kowtow singlet $169.

Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Stadio original artwork by Candice Perese, coloured wax pencil on cotton fine art paper $640.

Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Andre Clouet Grande Reserve Brut Champagne NV $68.

Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Pauariki beeswax dinner candles, $16 a pair.

Amanda Linnell, editor

Walk in the Park bud vases, from $89, from Tessuti.

Amanda Linnell, editor

Eclipse espresso cup, $30, from Galit Maxwell.

Amanda Linnell, editor

MHL by Margaret Howell Kit trouser, $469, from Fabric.

Amanda Linnell, editor

La Prairie Skin Caviar concealer foundation SPF15 $405.

Amanda Linnell, editor

Olive wood kitchen utensils, from $10, from Paper Plane.

Amanda Linnell, editor

Mina Sweetpea oversized tote bag $85.

Amanda Linnell, editor

Wynn Hamlyn Argyle vest $395.

Amanda Linnell, editor

Rory William Docherty sleeveless shirt, $438, from Simon James.

Amanda Linnell, editor

Allbirds shoes $245.

Jesse Mulligan, dining out editor

Z-Man Jerk Shadz scented soft baits, $14, from Burnsco.

Jesse Mulligan, dining out editor

Working Style velvet jacket $1199.

Jesse Mulligan, dining out editor

Zero alcohol Bravus Brewing Co IPA, $6, from Clear Head Drinks.

Jesse Mulligan, dining out editor

Curtis Jere Black Birds in Flight sculpture, POA, from Mr Bigglesworthy.

Jesse Mulligan, dining out editor

Santoku knife, $80 each, from Ironclad Pans.

Jesse Mulligan, dining out editor


