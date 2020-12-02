Christmas Gift Guide: Timeless Presents Inspired By The Queen's Gambit

Take your gifting cues from a seriously chic period drama

Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020
1/22

Printworks chess set $89

Marle hat $120

Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit.

Elle + Riley cashmere cardigan $898

Citta robe $149

Jasmin Sparrow anklet $549

Karen Walker bag $595

SodaStream Spirit $170

Karen Walker earrings $45

Trio by William Boyd published by Penguin $37

MoMA cube clock $112

Napoleon Perdis Happy Holla Days 10-Piece brush set $129

Tekla robe $385

Chivas Extra 13 Rye $55

An Organised Life x Elissa Barber daily planner $60

Bossa Nova whisky glass $90 for a set of four

Bulgari ring $4360

Aesop brass oil burner $215

Citta pillowcase $40

Longines Spirit watch POA

Prada water bottle $195

Leonor Greyl Masque Fleurs de Jasmin $95


Punctuated with checks, relaxed glamour and 60s vibes, this melange of gifts is perfect for those with a taste for style, chess prodigy or not.

Share this article:
Prev
Next

Editor's pick

13 Wide Leg Trousers For Every Occasion

By Annabel Dickson

There's plenty of legroom with these top trouser options

More Fashion / Trends & Shopping

Christmas Gift Guide: Ebullient Presents Inspired By Sis

Christmas Gift Guide: Timeless Presents Inspired By The Queen's Gambit

British Heritage Brand Mulberry Makes Its Retail Debut In New Zealand

What To Wear Now: How Has 2020 Shaped Our Wardrobes?

Fresh, Optimistic Fashion To Wear This Summer

Recycle Boutique Delves Into The Digi-Sphere

Sign Of The Times: Disco Inspired Fashion & Beauty Ideas

Ketz-ke Founder Jenny Drury Shares What's On Her Shopping List Right Now
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter