11 Classic Pieces To Add A Rock 'n' Roll Sensibility To Your Wardrobe

Mix and match heritage pieces with rock ‘n’ roll attitude for a fresh take on dressing with confidence and elegance

By Dan Ahwa
Saturday Aug. 3, 2019
1/12

Bryan Ferry’s mix of tradition and cool has stood the test of time.

Photo / Getty Images

Zara blazer $179.

Tissot Le Locle Powermatic 80, $1080 from David Keefe.

Zara bandana $16.

Gucci sunglasses $525.

Working Style cord chinos $299.

Gucci aged sterling silver necklace, $450, from Orsini Fine Jewellery.

Levi’s shirt $99.

Bottega Veneta signet ring, about $860, from Mr. Porter.

Barker boots, $374, from Smith & Caughey’s.

Salvatore Ferragamo belt, $455, from Farfetch.

Givenchy Gentleman cologne (100ml), $145, from Smith & Caughey’s.


STOCKISTS: Davidkeefe.co.nz, Farfetch.com, Gucci.com, Levis.com.au, Mrporter.com, Orsini.co.nz, Smithandcaugheys.co.nz, Zara.com

