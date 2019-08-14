Cool Activewear For A Stylish & Comfortable Workout

Get your sweat on with exercise gear and activewear that combines comfort and style. Best of all? None of it's black

By Rosie Herdman
Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019
1/12

The late Princess Diana was an activewear muse before it truly became a thing.

Photo / Getty images

Girlfriend Collective recycled water bottles sports bra, $64 and leggings, $114, from Nordstrom.

Tory Sport tie-dyed leggings, $170, top, $210, and sports bra, $93, from Net-a-Porter.

Veja sneakers, $220, from Good as Gold.

Adidas by Stella McCartney padded jacket, $387, from Need Supply.

Nagnata houndstooth bralet, $220 and biker shorts, $187, from Well Made Clothes.

The Upside leopard print jacket, $279 and yoga pants, $169, from Superette.

Adidas sneakers, $170, from Area 51.

We-Ar tank top $89.

Adam Selman Sport rose sweatshirt, $271, and trackpants, $271.

Nike long sleeved top, $85, from Rebel Sport.

Paco Rabanne metallic crop top, $177, and shorts, $170, from Matches Fashion.


