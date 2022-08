1/9

MANESKIN The Italian glam-rock band honour their glam rock roots with typically fluid fashion for this occasion, once again wearing looks from their go-to label Gucci. Lead singer Damiano David's sheer cape is just one of several sheer men's looks from the night. Photo / Getty Images

LIZZO A dress that matches the singer's charming bravado, this Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2022 couture gown is like molten lava erupting from the ground. Lizzo's glam squad also come prepared to provide a look that works well with the drama — slick wet hair, black lips and a punkish lip ring for full impact. Photo / AP

TAYLOR SWIFT Tapping into her inner showgirl, the singer selects this bejewelled Oscar de la Renta dress with matching sandals and earrings. Photo / AP

CHLOE FINEMAN The SNL star has quickly gained a reputation for wearing off-kilter ensembles on the red carpet, and we're loving the irreverent spirit of this sculptural dress, a custom design by avant-garde collective Threeasfour. The mini glitter purse is another fun touch. Photo / AP

SHENSEEA The Jamaican dancehall artist also opts for futurama volume in this Marc Jacobs autumn/winter 2022 look, complete with the designer's signature strappy Lili platforms. Photo / AP

CHLOE FLOWER The American composer and classical pianist takes on the playful drama of this polka dot Celine spring/summer 2019 cocktail dress, and teams it well with a pair of white platform heels and a padded halo headband. Photo / AP

CHLOE BAILEY The intricate detailing of this Zigman gown cuts a striking figure at the awards as the singer and actor keeps it simple everywhere else and lets the dress speak for itself. Photo / AP

LIL NAS X The rapper and newly minted YSL Beauty ambassador never disappoints, this time in a custom Harris Reed look. Photo / AP