The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Cate Blanchett, Emma Chamberlain & More

Ciao Venezia! Famous faces ascend upon the 79th Venice International Film Festival in a parade of high-octane glamour

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Sept. 2, 2022
1/9

TESSA THOMPSON

Attending the Bardo premiere in Venice, Tessa turns the dial up on her fashion with this sculptural Elie Saab autumn/winter haute couture look styled by celebrity styling power duo Wayman and Micah. The full red look seeps into the red carpet for an unforgettable, major fashion moment.

Photo / Getty Images

EMMA CHAMBERLAIN

Also opting for high-impact red, fashion's favourite internet personality looks through the Valentino archives and selects this autumn/winter 2007 gown with Cartier jewellery.

Photo / Getty Images

CATE BLANCHETT

Leave it to Cate to match the creativity, intelligence and whimsy of this avant-garde Schiaparelli autumn/winter 2022 gown in Venice at the premiere of her new film Tar.

Photo / AP Photos

JODIE TURNER-SMITH

The British actor and model lights up the Venice red carpet in this embellished Gucci gown .

Photo / AP Photos

MARIACARLA BOSCONO

Daring is the word to describe this sheer Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer couture creation worn by the Italian supermodel in Venice.

Photo / Getty Images

CYNTHIA ADDAI ROBINSON

Taking on the striking yellow of this silk duchess Valentino gown, Cynthia adds some retro glamour with a sculptural hairdo and statement earrings at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere in London.

Photo / AP Photos

ISABELI FONTANA

The Brazilian supermodel keeps it minimal with her beauty look and accessories — all the better for this feathery Rami Kadi spring/summer 2022 cocktail dress to standout in Venice.

Photo / Getty Images

NINA HOSS

The German actor's iridescent coat dress features shimmering paillettes matched with steel-cap pumps.

Photo / AP Photos

ASHLEY GRAHAM

Also taking place at the start of the week were the MTV Video Music Awards. Ashley's Houghton cut out dress features embellished safety pins for maxiumum impact. For more of our favourite looks from the VMAs, visit the link below.

The Coolest Looks From The MTV Video Music Awards 2022


