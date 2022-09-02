The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Cate Blanchett, Emma Chamberlain & More

1/9

TESSA THOMPSON Attending the Bardo premiere in Venice, Tessa turns the dial up on her fashion with this sculptural Elie Saab autumn/winter haute couture look styled by celebrity styling power duo Wayman and Micah. The full red look seeps into the red carpet for an unforgettable, major fashion moment. Photo / Getty Images

EMMA CHAMBERLAIN Also opting for high-impact red, fashion's favourite internet personality looks through the Valentino archives and selects this autumn/winter 2007 gown with Cartier jewellery. Photo / Getty Images

CATE BLANCHETT Leave it to Cate to match the creativity, intelligence and whimsy of this avant-garde Schiaparelli autumn/winter 2022 gown in Venice at the premiere of her new film Tar. Photo / AP Photos

JODIE TURNER-SMITH The British actor and model lights up the Venice red carpet in this embellished Gucci gown . Photo / AP Photos

MARIACARLA BOSCONO Daring is the word to describe this sheer Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer couture creation worn by the Italian supermodel in Venice. Photo / Getty Images

CYNTHIA ADDAI ROBINSON Taking on the striking yellow of this silk duchess Valentino gown, Cynthia adds some retro glamour with a sculptural hairdo and statement earrings at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere in London. Photo / AP Photos

ISABELI FONTANA The Brazilian supermodel keeps it minimal with her beauty look and accessories — all the better for this feathery Rami Kadi spring/summer 2022 cocktail dress to standout in Venice. Photo / Getty Images

NINA HOSS The German actor's iridescent coat dress features shimmering paillettes matched with steel-cap pumps. Photo / AP Photos