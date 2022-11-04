The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Kate Moss To Michaela Coel

1/6

KATE MOSS If it's not her parade of tried-and-true Kate staples — skinny jeans, sexy blazers — the supermodel also knows how to give red-carpet dressing a sense of drama, this time wearing a sheer Saint Laurent spring/summer 2023 hooded gown at the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York. Photo / Getty Images

JOURDAN DUNN The British model lights up the arrivals to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in London wearing a Standing Ground gown with an intricate peplum detail. Special mention to the well-styled ensemble with complemetary stacked bangles and braids. Photo / Getty Images

ADDISON RAE Okay, to be honest, I don't know much about Addison Rae, but her recent red-carpet choices have me paying attention. This dystopian look in particular (styled by Olivia Rodrigo stylist's Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo) is a surprisingly great choice for the young social media star, from Onrushw23fh spring/summer 2023 collection worn to the WIF Honors in Beverly Hills. Photo / Getty Images. READ:Till The World Ends: A Deep Dive Into Dystopian Couture

INDYA MOORE A knitted two-piece set from Ulla Johnson's spring/summer 2023 collection is all that's required for the Pose actor, attending the YouTube x Vogue 'Supreme Models' Finale event in New York. Photo / Getty Images READ: New York Fashion Week, The Met Gala & The Stunning Pursuit Of Identity

ANJA RUBIK The top German model goes for an oversized tonal look from Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2023 collection at the WSJ Innovator Awards. The shoulder-padded, floor-length leather coat is a statement of its own. Photo / Getty Images