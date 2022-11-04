The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Kate Moss To Michaela Coel

Colours inspired by desert terrains and tactile textures provided a cohesive collection of standout looks from London to Beverly Hills

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Nov. 4, 2022
KATE MOSS

If it's not her parade of tried-and-true Kate staples — skinny jeans, sexy blazers — the supermodel also knows how to give red-carpet dressing a sense of drama, this time wearing a sheer Saint Laurent spring/summer 2023 hooded gown at the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York.

Photo / Getty Images

JOURDAN DUNN

The British model lights up the arrivals to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in London wearing a Standing Ground gown with an intricate peplum detail. Special mention to the well-styled ensemble with complemetary stacked bangles and braids.

Photo / Getty Images

ADDISON RAE

Okay, to be honest, I don't know much about Addison Rae, but her recent red-carpet choices have me paying attention. This dystopian look in particular (styled by Olivia Rodrigo stylist's Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo) is a surprisingly great choice for the young social media star, from Onrushw23fh spring/summer 2023 collection worn to the WIF Honors in Beverly Hills.

Photo / Getty Images.

READ:Till The World Ends: A Deep Dive Into Dystopian Couture

INDYA MOORE

A knitted two-piece set from Ulla Johnson's spring/summer 2023 collection is all that's required for the Pose actor, attending the YouTube x Vogue 'Supreme Models' Finale event in New York.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: New York Fashion Week, The Met Gala & The Stunning Pursuit Of Identity

ANJA RUBIK

The top German model goes for an oversized tonal look from Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2023 collection at the WSJ Innovator Awards. The shoulder-padded, floor-length leather coat is a statement of its own.

Photo / Getty Images

MICHAELA COEL

The award-winning screenwriter and actor wears a custom Riccardo Tisci look (a sign of what's to come from the ex-Burberry creative director?) attending the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in London.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: Michaela Coel's ‘I May Destroy You’ Is An Honest Portrayal Of Young Black Lives


