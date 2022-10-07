The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Alexa Chung, Solange & More

1/6

ALEXA CHUNG The queen of high and low dressing offers a masterclass in mixing hard and soft textures with a sweeping leather coat layered over a delicate slip dress at the #BoF500 gala in Paris. Photo / Getty Images. READ: How Alexa Chung Is Still Shaping Fashion

CATE BLANCHETT While out to promote her new film Tar in NYC, the Australian actor shows how to do a mid-length with boots well in a blue belted dress with patent burgundy boots for a nod to the 70s. Photo / Getty Images

GABRIELLA KAREFA-JOHNSON After being criticised by Kanye West for her fashion taste after she called him out for his 'White Lives Matter' debacle at Paris Fashion Week, Vogue's global fashion editor at large takes the high road in a billowing white dress with statement earrings at the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

SOLANGE Opting for a power suit with plenty of attitude, the singer's Balenciaga set cuts a sharp figure at the 2022 NYCB’s Fall Fashion Gala. Photo / Getty Images

HARI NEF Leave it to Loewe to create a surrealist moment like this. The model and actor wears this autumn/winter 2022 dress well at the #BoF500 gala with complementary russet-hued hair. Photo / Getty Images. READ: Jonathan Anderson On The Importance Of Craft & Reshaping The Value Of Luxury