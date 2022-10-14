The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Anne Hathaway To Taylor Russell

1/6

TAYLOR RUSSELL The Canadian actor is already winning high-praise for her role alongside Timothee Chalamet in Bones And All, and her bold red-carpet style is also gaining plenty of admiration. For the London BFI Festival this week, a Schiaparelli autumn/winter 2022 couture ensemble is both rigorous and romantic in its silhouette, topped off by a commanding hat. Photo / Getty Images

MICHELLE MONAGHAN Also at the London BFI Film Fest, the actor's Alessandra Rich gown makes the decolletage the central focus. Photo / Getty Images. READ: Meet Alessandra Rich, The Designer Behind The New Royal Label Of Choice

JODIE TURNER-SMITH The full impact of this irreverent Christopher Kane look is worn well by the British actor, on the red carpet for the London BFI Film Fest. Kane's dark whimsy shines through this daring look. Photo / Getty Images. Meet Harris Reed, The Great Designer Gone Greater

JENNIFER LAWRENCE Also in attendance, Jennifer opts for a sheer, beaded cape dress from Del Core's spring/summer 2022 collection, styled with Gianvito Rossi shoes and Sydney Garber jewellery. Photo / Getty Images

OLIVIA COLEMAN Also taking some Gothic glamour, The Crown star harnesses the power of a cape dress too, selecting this Jenny Packham pre-fall 2022 beaded gown teamed with Cartier jewellery. Photo / Getty Images