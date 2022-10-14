The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Anne Hathaway To Taylor Russell

Embellishment and elegant trims added a layer of evening glamour to these chic bon ton looks

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Oct. 14, 2022
TAYLOR RUSSELL

The Canadian actor is already winning high-praise for her role alongside Timothee Chalamet in Bones And All, and her bold red-carpet style is also gaining plenty of admiration. For the London BFI Festival this week, a Schiaparelli autumn/winter 2022 couture ensemble is both rigorous and romantic in its silhouette, topped off by a commanding hat.

Photo / Getty Images

MICHELLE MONAGHAN

Also at the London BFI Film Fest, the actor's Alessandra Rich gown makes the decolletage the central focus.

Photo / Getty Images.

READ: Meet Alessandra Rich, The Designer Behind The New Royal Label Of Choice

JODIE TURNER-SMITH

The full impact of this irreverent Christopher Kane look is worn well by the British actor, on the red carpet for the London BFI Film Fest. Kane's dark whimsy shines through this daring look.

Photo / Getty Images.

Meet Harris Reed, The Great Designer Gone Greater

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Also in attendance, Jennifer opts for a sheer, beaded cape dress from Del Core's spring/summer 2022 collection, styled with Gianvito Rossi shoes and Sydney Garber jewellery.

Photo / Getty Images

OLIVIA COLEMAN

Also taking some Gothic glamour, The Crown star harnesses the power of a cape dress too, selecting this Jenny Packham pre-fall 2022 beaded gown teamed with Cartier jewellery.

Photo / Getty Images

ANNE HATHAWAY

Anne Hathaway's fashion renaissance continues, once again expertly styled by Erin Walshe in this textural Valentino autumn/winter 2022 look at the New York Film Festival 2022.

Photo / Getty Images


