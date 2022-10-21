The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Tilda Swinton To Janelle Monae

1/11

TILDA SWINTON It’s always a treat to see Swinton on the red carpet, a celebrity who is consistently surprising. Her latest turn, at this week’s Academy Museum Gala in LA (where she received the Visionary Award), was a striking Schiaparelli look designed by Daniel Roseberry. Although it feels very 1980s — buttons, embroidery, strong shoulders — it’s actually, inspired by an Elsa Schiaparelli Haute Couture original from 1938, and presents a more restrained incarnation of the brand’s surrealist style. Photo / Getty Images

CHRIS PINE My personal favourite of the many Hollywood Chrises, Pine has reappeared following his showstopping turn at the recent Venice Film Festival with a new look (haircut, beard) and a great outfit. He’s wearing Ralph Lauren — attending the brand’s very first California runway show — and this suit is a great example of the brand's category defining approach to menswear. The flannel window-pane-check fabric is rarely seen, though still a classic, while the addition of loafers brings that sense of ease and cool Pine does so well when it comes to getting dressed (and everything really). Photo / Getty Images

DANIELLE DEADWYLER Attending the UK premiere of the critically acclaimed new film Till, star Danielle Deadwyler (who plays activist Mamie Till in the biopic about racial violence in Mississippi) looks exceptional in this fittingly sober yet regal Giorgio Armani Prive two-piece from the brand’s spring 2021 couture collection — another look this week that references the lexicon of 1980s style and the couture of that era. Photo / Getty Images

JOE JONAS & SOPHIE TURNER A couple that has fun with fashion — and doesn’t hesitate dressing to match — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stepped out in Louis Vuitton this week, also attending the Academy Museum Gala. With leather, quilting and trompe-l'oeil, the effect is a futuristic fantasy bonanza, befitting of Turner’s body of work and Jonas’ performance background. Pow! Photo / Getty Images

DANAI GURIRA Luxury brand Bulgari celebrated 50 years in America this week, with an event at the very exclusive new subterranean Jazz Club at New York City’s Aman Hotel. There to celebrate was Black Panther star, activist and playwright Danai Gurira, another celebrity who chose sleeves this week (elegant and practical, what’s not to love) paired with striking Bulgari jewellery. Photo / Getty Images

BILLIE LOURD Red carpet maternity style tends to lean either expansive or figure-hugging, but this elegant look on Billie Lourd offers a fresh alternative — a custom Louis Vuitton outfit designed by creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere no less — attending the premiere of Ticket To Paradise, the delightful looking new film with Julia Roberts, George Clooney and of course Billie. Photo / Getty Images

EMMA CORRIN Out and about to promote the new Netflix adaption of D.H. Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Emma Corrin (who has the titular role) has donned some very good ensembles this week, as they continue to work with super-stylist Harry Lambert on their delightfully experimental approach to red carpet dressing — including an avant-garde JW Anderson goldfish dress, and this fetching custom-made look Miu Miu look, with Cartier jewellery, matching hosiery, and great slingbacks. Photo / @Emmalouisecorrin

KASIA SMUTNIAK Also wearing Giorgio Armani this week was Kasia Smutniak, attending the Rome Film Festival. Vintage dressing continues to be a popular choice with celebrities for red carpet events — signalling sustainability, exclusivity and access — and Smutniak donned a piece from the brand’s archives, an elegant button-front velvet gown from the fall/winter 1996/1997 collection. Love the corsage, and the striking vintage feel of the makeup, which really reinforces the look. Photo / @Giorgioarmani

JANELLE MONAE One of the more theatrical looks to wow this week came courtesy of Janelle Monae, attending the 66th BFI London Film Festival and really bringing the red-carpet dress code to life. The dramatic look designed by Christian Siriano, the extravagant hat and bubble-hemmed peplum are well-balanced by the sleek, draped mesh, and the whole thing feels very fitting for the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the latest instalment of the fun, campy film series. Photo / Getty Images

JULIA ROBERTS I love when Julia Roberts where’s something unexpected — like this Thom Browne ensemble, a tailored spin on black tie dressing. Photo / @Thom.brown