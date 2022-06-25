15 Delicious Knits You Won't Want To Take Off

New Zealand Herald
Let these sweaters do the talking while you keep warm and carry on
Marle cashmere jumper $600.
Harris Tapper oversized jumper $649.
Assembly Label merino blend knit $180.
Ruby mohair-wool blend sweater $299.
Laing mohair sweater $485.
Filippa K wool-cashmere blend sweater, $579, from Workshop.
Wixii alpaca blend jumper $345.
Hej Hej mohair-silk blend knit $310.
Kate Sylvester merino blend jumper $269.
Caroline Sills cashmere jumper $589.
Standard Issue possum-merino blend jumper $459.
Bassike merino ribbed knit $690.
Country road merino jumper $159.
Kowtow cotton jumper $319.
Zambesi merino-possum blend knit $950.
