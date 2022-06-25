15 Delicious Knits You Won't Want To Take Off

Let these sweaters do the talking while you keep warm and carry on

By Annabel Dickson
Saturday June 25, 2022
1/15

Marle cashmere jumper $600.

Harris Tapper oversized jumper $649.

Assembly Label merino blend knit $180.

Ruby mohair-wool blend sweater $299.

Laing mohair sweater $485.

Filippa K wool-cashmere blend sweater, $579, from Workshop.

Wixii alpaca blend jumper $345.

Hej Hej mohair-silk blend knit $310.

Kate Sylvester merino blend jumper $269.

Caroline Sills cashmere jumper $589.

Standard Issue possum-merino blend jumper $459.

Bassike merino ribbed knit $690.

Country road merino jumper $159.

Kowtow cotton jumper $319.

Zambesi merino-possum blend knit $950.


