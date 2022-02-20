15 Stylish & Down To Earth Wardrobe Updates

Funky florals and retro hues gain of-the-moment appeal with polished accessories

By Annabel Dickson
Sunday Feb. 20, 2022
1/15

Dominique Healy dress $450.

Nanushka shirt, $625, from Muse.

Ruby shorts $169.

Hereu sandals, $729, from Fabric.

Moochi earrings $70.

Ovna Ovich dress $590.

Penny Sage scrunchie $40.

Megan Stewart shirt $380.

Mi Piaci boots $420.

Walker & Hall 9ct gold vintage cufflinks $1280.

Kate Sylvester dress $479.

Ganni top $249.

Karen Walker bag $475.

Companion hat $115.

Witchery belt $90.


Stockists: Companion-store.com; Dominiquehealy.com; Ganni.com; Katesylvester.com; Karenwalker.com; Meganstewartshirts.com; Mipiaci.co.nz; Moochi.co.nz; Museboutique.co.nz; Ovnaovich.com; Pennysage.com; Rubynz.com; Thisisfabric.com; Walkerandhall.co.nz; Witchery.co.nz. 

