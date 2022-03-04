15 Stylish Bags & Cases For Your Tech Devices

The humble laptop bag gets a fresh update — if these designer offerings are anything to go by

By Annabel Dickson
Friday March 4, 2022
Deadly Ponies Satchel $869.

Louenhide laptop bag, $160, from The Iconic.

Tommy Hilfiger bag, $339, from Ballantynes.

Wouf laptop sleeve, $92, from The Auckland Art Gallery.

Gucci business case $3070.

Hide Vibe laptop bag $249.

Baggu laptop sleeve 13", $59, from Superette.

Status Anxiety satchel $340.

Bellroy totepack $259.

Bobobark laptop backpack, $429, from La Flore Paris.

Typo laptop sleeve 13" $30.

Pierre Cardin laptop bag, $309, from The Market.

TDE laptop bag $386.

Calvin Klein laptop bag, $360, from Smith & Caughey's.

Maison de Sabre laptop sleeve $243.


