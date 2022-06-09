15 Seriously Cool & Practical Loafers For Winter

Step into these chic loafers that will give you happy feet

By Annabel Dickson
Thursday June 9, 2022
1/15

Miista square toe loafers $560.

Sebago loafers $376.

Merchant loafers $250.

Acne square toe loafers $1136.

Karen Walker loafers $395.

Beau Coops heeled loafers $499.

Mi Piaci loafers $280.

Nicole Rebstock suede loafers $299.

Ganni rubber sole loafers, $410, from Mytheresa.

AGL loafers, $620, from Scarpa.

Gucci loafers $1290.

Tony Bianco patent loafers $220.

Marni loafers, $864, from Ssense.

La Tribe loafers $330.

Clarks loafers, $200, from Hannahs.


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

12 Cool Coats That Aren't Black Or Beige

From soft pastels to brazen brights, joyful outerwear offers a welcome alternative to faithful classics

7 Pairs Of The Very Best Boots To Kick Off The New Season

Step into distinctly autumnal knee-highs and on-point silhouettes

9 Sustainable & Planet-Friendly Sneakers

Tread lightly in a pair of mindful (and chic) sneakers that are good for both your soles and the environment

9 Sweeping (And Sturdy) Mini & Midi Skirts For Autumn

Find your flow with plaid merino minis and long-line denim

GOOD READS

More Fashion

Looks Of The Week 10/06/22

15 Seriously Cool & Practical Loafers For Winter

Style Liaisons With Rapper, Director & Author Coco Solid

The Best Places To Shop For Vintage & Pre-Loved Clothes

Hot Take: Your Fashion & Beauty News Refresher For The Week Of 06/06/22

The Denim Report: Two Experts On How To Reimagine A Sustainable Denim Future

Model Bernadette Van Den Anker Is An 'It' Knit Girl

Looks Of The Week 03/06/22
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter