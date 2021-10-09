50+ Ultimate Summer Pieces To Inspire As The Temperature Heats Up

It's time to look optimistically ahead to sunny days with the help of a few seasonal wardrobe updates

By Dan Ahwa, Annabel Dickson
Saturday Oct. 9, 2021
Cover star Ngahuia Williams

The model veteran and founder of N Model Management is also a Piha local with a passion for nature, sun and surf.

Photo / Steve Dunstan.

THROW-ON-AND-GO DRESS

Unfussy dresses that give you more time to play

Lost and Led Astray dress $465.

Kowtow dress $369.

Hej Hej dress $240.

Seed Heritage dress $170.

Laing dress $335.

Moochi dress $360.

Caroline Sills dress $349.

Daylight Moon Pinafores $480ea.

GET YOUR KICKS

A white sneaker is a summer faithful to wear with pretty much everything

Chloe sneakers, $798, from Workshop.

Asics sneakers, $149, from Pat Menzies.

Nike sneakers, $160, from Good as Gold

Merchant 1948 sneakers $170.

MOVE ME

Free-flowing skirts evoke a sense of liberation that's just right for summer

Esse skirt $239.

Juliette Hogan skirt $569.

Acler skirt, $369, from Superette.

Aje skirt $475.

CLEAR DIRECTION

Summer workwear done right with a lightweight and versatile blazer

Shjark blazer $649.

Max Mara blazer, $1100, from Adorno.

Caitlin Crisp blazer $725.

Isabel Marant Etoile blazer, $1059, from Workshop.

SHORT STORY

Earthy hues and crisp hemlines – a tidy pair of shorts for both formal and informal occasions

Country Road shorts $139.

Camilla & Marc shorts $480.

Juliette Hogan shorts $329.

Witchery shorts $140.

FREE & EASY

These elevated leather 'jandals' are a nod to the noughties

Bronwyn sandals $300.

Mi Piaci sandals $240.

Pulp sandals $60.

ONCE OVER

One-piece swimsuits — with a twist

Nu Swim swimsuit, $260, from Mei Lan.

Disco Rojo swimsuit $585.

Peony swimsuit $249.

Zimmermann swimsuit $299.

MODEST MOMENT

Perfect cover-ups, both practical and chic

Lyra Swim swimsuit $180.

Lanuuk two-piece swimsuit approx $150.

SO 90s

The 90s renaissance extends its influence into these nostalgic cuts

Belle the Label bikini top $169 and bottom $96.

Natasha Tonic top $165 and bottom $109.

Florence Eugenie bikini top $135 and bottom $115.

Euphoric Collection top $79 and bottom $79.

Peony bikini top $115 and bottom $95.

HIGH-TIDE

High-waisted swimwear adds a touch of retro

Cooke & Kin bikini top $135 and bottoms $115.

Aurai Swimwear bikini top $79 and bottoms $115.

Galamaar bikini top $240 and bottoms $195, from Mei Lan.

Fella Swim bikini top $165 and bottoms $85.

Rachel Mills bikini top $109 and bottoms $89.

WRAP PARTY

In between dips and sips, a versatile wrap is all you need

Wixii wrap $165.

Toteme sarong, $425, from Mytheresa.

Sommer Swim wrap $155.

Baiia wrap $175.

MALE ORDER

Let's hear it for the boys

Missoni shorts, approx $405, from Matches Fashion.

Acne shorts, $185, from Mr Porter.

OAS shorts $129.

Bather shorts $125.


STOCKISTS: Adorno.co.nz, Ajeworld.co.nz, Auraiswimwear.com, Baiia.com.au, Bather.com, Bronwynfootwear.com, Caitlincrisp.com, Camillaandmarc.com, Cittadesign.com, Cookeandkin.com, Countryroad.co.nz, Disco-rojo.com, Essethelabel.com, Fellaswim.com, Goodasgoldshop.com, Hannahs.co.nz, Hej-hej.co, Juliettehogan.co.nz, Kowtowclothing.com, Lainghome.com, Lanuuk.com, Lostandledastray.co.nz, Lyraswimwear.com, Matchesfashion.com, Meilan.co.nz, Merchant1948.co.nz, Mipiaci.co.nz, Mrporter.com, Mytheresa.com, Natashatonic.com, Nu-swim.com, Oascompany.com, Patmenziesshoes.co.nz, Peonyswimwear.com, Seedheritage.com, Shjark.com, Sillsandco.com, Sommerswim.com, Superette.co.nz, Tessuti.co.nz, Witchery.co.nz, Wixii.co.nz, Workshop.co.nz, Zimmermann.com.

Stylists / Dan Ahwa, Annabel Dickson

