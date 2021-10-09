50+ Ultimate Summer Pieces To Inspire As The Temperature Heats Up

1/51

Cover star Ngahuia Williams The model veteran and founder of N Model Management is also a Piha local with a passion for nature, sun and surf. Photo / Steve Dunstan.

THROW-ON-AND-GO DRESS Unfussy dresses that give you more time to play Lost and Led Astray dress $465.

GET YOUR KICKS A white sneaker is a summer faithful to wear with pretty much everything Chloe sneakers, $798, from Workshop.

Nike sneakers, $160, from Good as Gold

MOVE ME Free-flowing skirts evoke a sense of liberation that's just right for summer Esse skirt $239.

CLEAR DIRECTION Summer workwear done right with a lightweight and versatile blazer Shjark blazer $649.

SHORT STORY Earthy hues and crisp hemlines – a tidy pair of shorts for both formal and informal occasions Country Road shorts $139.

FREE & EASY These elevated leather 'jandals' are a nod to the noughties Bronwyn sandals $300.

ONCE OVER One-piece swimsuits — with a twist Nu Swim swimsuit, $260, from Mei Lan.

SO 90s The 90s renaissance extends its influence into these nostalgic cuts Belle the Label bikini top $169 and bottom $96.

WRAP PARTY In between dips and sips, a versatile wrap is all you need Wixii wrap $165.