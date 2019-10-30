12 Of The Best Lightweight Blazers For The Changing Season

Not too hot, not too cold, these lightweight blazers are the perfect smart, sophisticated wardrobe staple

By Annabel Dickson
Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019
Bella Freud Spring/Summer 2020

The Frankie shop self tie blazer $360.

Maggie Marilyn blazer $995.

Caroline Sills boyfriend blazer $499.

Maison Scotch drapey blazer, $335, from Smith & Caughey's.

Seed Heritage linen blazer $199.90.

Ruby relaxed fit blazer $329.

Rag & Bone cotton blazer, $346, from Shopbop.

Second Female double breasted blazer, $330, from Sisters and Co.

Zara cotton/linen blend blazer $139.

Tibi denim blazer, $937, from Moda Operandi.

Juliette Hogan linen blazer $699.

L'Agence cotton/linen blend blazer, $1,038, from Net-A-Porter.


