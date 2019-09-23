The Coolest Looks From The Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2019

1/22

EMILIA CLARKE Sporting her own natural dark locks, Emilia looks sleek and chic in a navy Valentino gown, paired with statement earrings and smoothly middle-parted hair. The different fabrications incorporated into the gown add interest, and while it's incredibly low-cut it still manages to be classy and classic. Photo / Getty Images

GRETA LEE Greta embraces colour and volume in an eye-catching look by Christopher John Rogers, and juxtaposes the airy fabric with sleek hair and minimal accessories. Photo / Getty Images

INDYA MOORE The star of television series Pose radiates confidence in a high-cut bodice dress by Louis Vuitton. Indya's natural curls are amazing and, like Greta's look, their hair provides contrast. In this case, they add softness to the ensemble along with their glowing, natural makeup. Photo / Getty Images

VERA FARMIGA Another person embracing full-on block brights, Vera's red Ryan Roche dress is beautifully proportioned, and she manages to pull off both a high neck and shoulder pads on the purple carpet. Photo / Getty Images

MANDY MOORE The singer and star of This is Us looks radiant and happy in a custom Brandom Maxwell gown. The unexpected combination of pink and red adds a point of difference to her Old Hollywood glamour-style look. Photo / Getty Images

PATRICIA CLARKSON Patricia's always one to look out for at awards ceremonies, and this year's Emmys are no different. She loves a statement sleeve, and this burgundy sequinned off-the-shoulder-gown is impeccably fitted. Photo / Getty Images

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Were we expecting something more sleek from the creator and star of Fleabag? Maybe, but she still looks divine in a romantic and voluminous gown by Monique Lhuillier with her signature crop keeping it from being too girly. Photo / Getty Images

NATASHA LYONNE The Russian Doll star always looks fantastic in 80s-style silhouettes, and this gold pleated Gucci dress is quirky and fabulous, just like her. Photo / Getty Images

RUPAUL RuPaul makes a statement in one of his signature bold suits. Incorporating one of the night's key colours, pink, the graphic floral pattern is offset nicely with a black neckerchief and elegant shoes. Photo / Getty Images

SOPHIE TURNER The Game of Thrones cast is in the house! Sansa, sorry, Sophie, wears a fitted gown by Louis Vuitton that incorporates both retro and futuristic details. She accessorised with a rather impressive diamond collar necklace. Photo / Getty Images

MAISIE WILLIAMS Black can sometimes be tricky for the red carpet, but Maisie looks fantastic in this interesting and beautiful gown by JW Anderson. The contrasting fabrics, asymmetrical hem and diamante details all come together in a way that manages to be fashion-forward and elegant. Love her dark bob too. Photo / Getty Images

CARICE VAN HOUTEN The Game of Thrones star dons an artful gown, and it's nice to see an interesting print at this event. Carice ensures her look is stylish, not garish, with a perfect and contemporary beauty look and relaxed waves in her hair. Photo / Getty Images

LENA HEADEY Opting for florals, Lena chose a romantic blue and pink gown by Brock Collection, tapping into the statement sleeve trend. Photo / Getty Images

AVA DUVERNAY The film-maker chose a beautifully ornate golden gown for the awards, custom-made by Reem Acra. Incorporating a high neck and long sleeves, the dress's pockets are a nice touch too. Photo / Getty Images

BILLY PORTER We always look forward to seeing what Billy will wear at awards ceremonies, and he didn't disappoint today with a unique and statement-making custom look by Michael Kors Collection. Photo / Getty Images

MICHELLE WILLIAMS Another guest in Louis Vuitton today, Michelle's gown incorporates beautifully ornate, textured fabric with a sweetheart neckline and simple silhouette. Photo / Getty Images

BUSY PHILLIPS Michelle's bestie Busy matches her sunny personality with a sunny gown, donning a pastel tulle dress by Lela Rose. Also contrasting her hair with her dress, she kept her 'do sleek to offset the volume in the skirt and finished off with statement earrings and a clutch. Photo / Getty Images

MARISA TOMEI Pink and red was the colour combination of the 2019 Emmys, with several guests donning the shades. Marisa's asymmetrical gown is a nice interpretation of the trend, with cinching and volume in all the right places. Photo / Getty Images

SANDRA OH The Killing Eve star and owner of the best hair in the biz chose a sleek dusky pink gown by Zac Posen for the event. Sandra topped it off with her famous curls in a lovely up-do and dangling earrings, keeping her neckline clear. Photo / Getty Images

NAOMI WATTS Another example of black being anything but basic, Naomi hits it out of the park with this incredible full-skirted gown by Dior. Her hair and makeup are on point, and love how the diamonds are draped loosely around the base of her neck. Photo / Getty Images

ISLA FISHER Following in Natasha Lyonne's footsteps with a pleated metallic gown, this Zuhair Murad Couture gown is stunning on Isla, fitting her like a glove. Photo / Getty Images