Looks Of The Week 01/11/19
It's the first of the month and these put-together looks provide ample inspiration for special occasion dressing and beyond
Galleries
The Best Beauty Trends To Come Out Of NZ Fashion Week 2019
Take your cues from this year’s runways to inspire your beauty look for spring and beyond.
Runway Highlights: Must-See Looks From Maggie Marilyn's NZFW 2019 Show
Maggie Marilyn's first-ever runway show was a nature-inspired affair at Morningside's Glasshouse
Runway Highlights: The Must-See Looks From Hailwood's NZFW 2019 Show
Adrian Hailwood utilised his signature glamorous design aesthetic for his New Zealand Fashion Wee...
The Best Street Style Looks From NZ Fashion Week 2019
The Best Street Style From NZ Fashion Week 2019
Runway Highlights: The Must-See Looks From Kate Sylvester's NZFW 2019 Show
Berets, gumboots and love letters... Kate Sylvester opened NZ Fashion Week with a tribute to past...
Shopping Wish List: What The Viva Team Is Coveting For Spring
New things for spring? Groundbreaking. From tie-dyed shirts to sweet dresses, here's what we've g...
11 Of The Best Lightweight Sweaters & Knits For Layering
Not too hot, not too cold, these jumpers, cardigans and other knitted pieces will provide that pe...