Looks Of The Week 01/11/19

It's the first of the month and these put-together looks provide ample inspiration for special occasion dressing and beyond

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Nov. 1, 2019
1/7

RENEE ZELLWEGER

Basking in the positive response to her return to film with the release of her latest movie Judy, Renee showcases her refined sense of style in this elegant Erdem pre-fall dress at the 2019 Governors Awards in Hollywood.

Photo / Getty Images

KRYS MARSHALL

Opting for a frothy lavender dress by Marc Jacobs, the actress has fun at the premiere of The Morning Show in New York.

Photo / Getty Images

DAME HELEN MIRREN

Keeping it classy in a black dress with sheer details, Helen opts for this elegant mid-length Goat dress on the red carpet at the world premiere of her new film Good Liar in London.

Photo / Getty Images

ALEXA CHUNG

Style icon Alexa keeps it short and sweet in a dress of her design, at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2019 in London.

Photo / Getty Images

JODIE TURNER SMITH

Looking like a modern-day version of Grace Jones, the British actress and model chooses a vibrant green asymmetrical jumpsuit by Balmain to wear at the 2019 Governor's Awards in Hollywood.

Photo / Getty Images

NAOMI WATTS

Also attending the premiere of The Morning Show, the Australian actress keeps it prim in this Sloane inspired Miu Miu resort 2020 look, complete with pink pumps and box clutch.

Photo / Getty Images

HENRY GOLDING

Always dapper, Henry keeps it casual and smart in a festive green turtleneck jumper and suit from Ralph Lauren and Christian Louboutin shoes while out promoting his new film Last Christmas in New York.

Photo / Getty Images


