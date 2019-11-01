Looks Of The Week 01/11/19

1/7

RENEE ZELLWEGER Basking in the positive response to her return to film with the release of her latest movie Judy, Renee showcases her refined sense of style in this elegant Erdem pre-fall dress at the 2019 Governors Awards in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

KRYS MARSHALL Opting for a frothy lavender dress by Marc Jacobs, the actress has fun at the premiere of The Morning Show in New York. Photo / Getty Images

DAME HELEN MIRREN Keeping it classy in a black dress with sheer details, Helen opts for this elegant mid-length Goat dress on the red carpet at the world premiere of her new film Good Liar in London. Photo / Getty Images

ALEXA CHUNG Style icon Alexa keeps it short and sweet in a dress of her design, at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2019 in London. Photo / Getty Images

JODIE TURNER SMITH Looking like a modern-day version of Grace Jones, the British actress and model chooses a vibrant green asymmetrical jumpsuit by Balmain to wear at the 2019 Governor's Awards in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

NAOMI WATTS Also attending the premiere of The Morning Show, the Australian actress keeps it prim in this Sloane inspired Miu Miu resort 2020 look, complete with pink pumps and box clutch. Photo / Getty Images