Looks Of The Week 04/10/19

CARDI B Cardi B caused a sensation during her Paris Fashion Week outings, as the rap star attended several key shows, but this top to toe look by British designer Richard Quinn turned several heads. An irreverent nod to the Queen, we love seeing Cardi taking risks with her bold fashion choices. Photo / Splash THROWBACK: Front Row With The Queen At Richard Quinn's London Fashion Week Show.

ELLE FANNING Living out her full Princess Bride fantasy in this custom Gucci dress, the actress attends the world premiere of her latest film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in L.A. An appropriate dress for a Disney premiere, Elle's silk chiffon gown is accessoriesed with tulle gloves and ribbon details. Photo / Getty Images READ:Get To Kow Gucci Muse Zumi Rosow.

GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE Not many people can carry off an Iris van Herpen Haute Couture gown, but Gwendoline’s statuesque and regal pose complements the gown’s avant-garde silhouette perfectly. The actress wears this mesmerising dress to the European premiere and opening night gala of The Personal History Of David Copperfield as part of the 63rd BFI London Film Festival in London. Photo / Getty Images

ZAZIE BEETZ The Atlanta star attends the premiere for her new film Joker in Hollywood, wearing this elaborate Christopher Kane cocktail dress with strappy heels. Photo / Getty Images

JAIME KING Having fun on the red-carpet for the 5th Annual Freze HD Gala in Hollywood, the actress lifts the mood in this playful Herve Leger prefall 2019 dress matched with complementary berry eye makeup. Photo / Getty Images

JENNIFER CONNOLLY Forever a muse to Louis Vuitton’s artistic director Nicholas Ghesquiere, Jennifer represents the brand's futuristic vision well at its spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images GALLERY: Highlights from Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2020 Show.

ANGELINA JOLIE Wearing her favourite colour of black, the actress opts for her own version of Maleficent at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil world premiere in L.A, wearing her red carpet go to: Atelier Versace. Photo / Getty Images