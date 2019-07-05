Looks Of The Week 05/07/19

From the tennis to Couture, these spring time looks offered breezy inspiration

By Dan Ahwa
Friday July 5, 2019
1/7

LAETITIA CASTA

Arriving for Miu Miu's resort 2020 show in Paris, the French model wears a top-to-toe look from the label, known for its whimsical and irreverent design aesthetic.

Photo / Getty Images

THROWBACK: Miuccia Prada’s Most Stylish Runway Moments

DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE

Attending day two of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, the Duchess shakes off the formalities from recent engagements and keeps it fresh and simple in this relaxed button up dress from London-based label Suzannah, teamed with a black Alexander McQueen belt and raffia clutch, gold fern Catherine Zoraida earrings, Ray-Ban sunglasses and black suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: Why Princess Diana’s Revenge Style Is Still Relevant

LIYA KEBEDE

Breezing into the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, the model and activist keeps it languid and chic in a look from the house.

Photo / Getty Images

GWYNETH PALTROW

Also attending the show is long-time friend of the house Gwyneth, opting for a more Grecian inspired dress, the house synonymous with a romantic design aesthetic.

Photo / Getty Images

ELINA HALIMI

Street-style favourite and artistic director of the concept store Kabuki in Paris, Elina selects a sunny Barbara Bui dress an white boots to attends the Ulyana Sergeenko Haute Couture winter 2019/2020 collection.

Photo / Getty Images

AMANDLA STENBERG

Choosing a shimmering Valentino shirt and trouser set, the actress and singer shines outside the luxury brand’s Haute Couture presentation.

Photo / Getty Images

JEANNE DAMAS

Wearing a look from her clothing brand Rouje, the French style star and actress nails her effortless brand of Parisian style in the spring time, as she attends the Dior Couture show in Paris.

Photo / Getty Images


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

A New Book Chronicles Yves Saint Laurent's Iconic Haute Couture Collections

The iconic designer's legacy lives on in this latest coffee table collectable

Before Paris & Kim, This Fashion Icon Was The Original Influencer

Artist, socialite and jean queen Gloria Vanderbilt invented a new kind of career with her pioneering denim line

Dressing the Duchess of Cambridge

In a fitting final touch, the Duchess of Cambridge farewelled New Zealand wearing a suit by one of our international fashion su...

Runway: Chanel Haute Couture SS18

See highlights from Chanel's latest collection shown at the Grand Palais

Galleries

Stay Dry With These Stylish & Practical Raincoats To Buy Right Now

When it pours keep it chic with our stylish edit of rain coats and jackets, from eco-friendly to ...

Modern Updates For Classic Winter Fashion

Fashion Director / Dan Ahwa. Photographer / Mara Sommer. Hair and makeup / Louise Rae using Mecc...

The Most Memorable Met Gala Looks Of All Time

In anticipation of this year's Met Gala on Monday night (for us in New Zealand, it will be daytim...

20 Of The Most Iconic Royal Bridal Beauty Looks Of All Time

20 Of The Most Iconic Royal Bridal Beauty Looks Of All Time

All The Highlights From The Club Viva Launch Party, Presented By Mi Piaci

We celebrated the launch of Club Viva this week, with 50 inspiring readers joining the Viva team...

How To Wear Hair Accessories With A Sophisticated Edge

From Chanel, to Gucci, to Prada, hair accessories have been everywhere this show season — elevati...

Playful Autumn Fashion That Pays Homage To The Glamorous 1920s

Fantasy and surrealism take centre stage as we escape reality for the day at Cirque du Soleil in ...

5 Autumn Fashion Trends To Try Straight Off The Runway

Rosie Herdman looks to the international autumn/winter collections to inspire your new look.

Neutral Wardrobe Additions That Are Anything But Boring

Enjoy the sheer elegance of neutrals and anything-but-boring beige with these refined pieces.
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter