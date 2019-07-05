Looks Of The Week 05/07/19

1/7

LAETITIA CASTA Arriving for Miu Miu's resort 2020 show in Paris, the French model wears a top-to-toe look from the label, known for its whimsical and irreverent design aesthetic. Photo / Getty Images THROWBACK: Miuccia Prada’s Most Stylish Runway Moments

DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE Attending day two of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, the Duchess shakes off the formalities from recent engagements and keeps it fresh and simple in this relaxed button up dress from London-based label Suzannah, teamed with a black Alexander McQueen belt and raffia clutch, gold fern Catherine Zoraida earrings, Ray-Ban sunglasses and black suede Gianvito Rossi pumps. Photo / Getty Images READ: Why Princess Diana’s Revenge Style Is Still Relevant

LIYA KEBEDE Breezing into the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris, the model and activist keeps it languid and chic in a look from the house. Photo / Getty Images

GWYNETH PALTROW Also attending the show is long-time friend of the house Gwyneth, opting for a more Grecian inspired dress, the house synonymous with a romantic design aesthetic. Photo / Getty Images

ELINA HALIMI Street-style favourite and artistic director of the concept store Kabuki in Paris, Elina selects a sunny Barbara Bui dress an white boots to attends the Ulyana Sergeenko Haute Couture winter 2019/2020 collection. Photo / Getty Images

AMANDLA STENBERG Choosing a shimmering Valentino shirt and trouser set, the actress and singer shines outside the luxury brand’s Haute Couture presentation. Photo / Getty Images