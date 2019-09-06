Looks Of The Week 06/09/19

Fashion with a capital 'F'. From Venice to L.A, the coolest looks this week were bold, brave and entirely individual

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Sept. 6, 2019
THE BECKHAMS

Brand Beckham was out in full force at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London looking sharp in complementary suiting. David won an Editor's Award for his style, wearing a classic Tom Ford suit and Christian Louboutin shoes. Victora wears a sharp double breasted suit from her resort 2020 collection. Brooklyn also wears Tom Ford.

Photo / Getty Images

PENELOPE CRUZ

Attending the Wasp Network premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the glamorous Spanish actress wears an embellished Ralph & Russo creation. Bonus points for the bright blue hue, a fresh colour that the actress is rarely seen wearing.

Photo / Getty Images

KATE HUDSON

Wearing a design by New Zealand label Paris Georgia, Kate channels her inner Boho/Cali girl vibe in this two piece number from the brand's resort 2020 collection at the premiere of Christian Marclay: Sound Stories, an immersive audiovisual exhibition fusing art and technology, presented by LACMA and Snapchat in L.A.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: Paris Georgia Report At NZ Fashion Week 2019

ZENDAYA

Channelling the 70s vibe of her collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger in this polka dot ensemble, Zendaya keeps it chic with knee high boots at the Lancome Idole fragrance celebration.

Photo / Getty Images

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET

It's always a pleasure to see the young actor re-define menswear on the red carpet. This Haider Ackermann spring 2020 look is fresh and fashion-forward, matched with some super cool boots at the premiere of The King at the Venice Film Festival.

Photo / Getty Images

MERYL STREEP

What's not to love about Meryl's red-carpet choices? Looking like she is always having the time of her life, the respected actress has fun in a Givenchy dress with voluminous sleeves at the premiere of The Laundromat at the Venice Film Festival.

Photo / Getty Images


