Looks Of The Week 10/05/19

The Met Gala "Boom Boom" after-party special edition at The Standard

By Dan Ahwa
Friday May 10, 2019
1/14

LIZZO

Changing out of her pink and white Marc Jacobs feathers, Lizzo dons this pale blue leotard and cape. We love the addition of comfy white sneakers, all the better for dancing the night away in.

Photo / Getty Images

ROBYN, ALICIA VIKANDER & CHLOE GRACE MORETZ

A Louis Vuitton trifecta, the trio make an impact wearing looks from the brand's recent Fall 2019 collection inspired by the excess of the 80s synth scene.

Photo / Getty Images

ADWOA ABOAH

The British model and activist glams up in DVF and a stunning headpiece by jeweller John Hardy.

Photo / Getty Images

CELINE DION

Wearing a shorter version of her Met Gala outfit, the singer illuminates the dance floor in this fringed dress from Oscar de la Renta.

Photo / Getty Images

DONATELLA VERSACE

Greeting friend Edward Enninful, Donatella makes the most of her green hair in a classic, all black Donatella look.

Photo / Getty Images

GEMMA CHAN

Also playing with coloured tresses, Gemma goes for camp disco glamour in a sequin Tom Ford number.

Photo / Getty Images

HENRY GOLDING

Meanwhile, Gemma's Crazy Rich Asians co-star Henry is dripping in Versace, one of the few men who embraced the Gala's theme.

Photo / Getty Images

LAURA HARRIER

Also taking Louis Vuitton fall 2019 for a spin, Laura looks set for a good night upon arrival.

Photo / Getty Images

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Looking dapper in a Burberry outfit, Michael makes the most of small details and well selected accessories. Who doesn't need an umbrella strapped to their back?

Photo / Getty Images

DAVID RYSDAHL & ZAZIE BEETZ

The couple share an intimate moment dressed in Thom Browne.

Photo / Getty Images

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH

The actor gets into the camp spirit in a crisp Labassa Woolfe suit.

Photo / Getty Images

KATE MOSS

The supermodel gets ready to party in a multi-coloured dress by Marc Jacobs.

Photo / Getty Images

TRACEE ELLIS-ROSS

Also shimmering in a Sally LaPointe jumpsuit, the actress is a spitting image of her mother Diana during the Studio 54 hey-days.

Photo / Getty Images

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

We're impressed by Kim's looks at this year's Met Gala, working closely with Manfred Thierry Mugler for both her red carpet and after party looks, a designer whose presence on the night, along with anyone wearing Bob Mackie, was much needed.

Photo / Getty Images.

