Looks Of The Week 12/07/19

The undeniable elegance of a beautiful suit makes heads turn from Tinseltown to Wimbledon

By Dan Ahwa
Friday July 12, 2019
CHIWETEL EJIOFOR

The British actor looks sharp in a suit I wouldn't mind wearing, with a double breasted jacket and loose pleated trousers to the premiere of Disney's The Lion King at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Chiwetel voices the evil Scar in the updated version of the 1994 classic.

Photo / Getty Images

DONALD GLOVER

Voicing the older Simba in The Lion King, Donald was suitably cast for the role. Also in attendance at the world premiere of the film, he selects one of his go-to red-carpet favourites with this Gucci fall 2019 suit.

Photo / Getty Images

YARA SHAHIDI

Also attending the premiere and wearing slick Gucci tailoring, Yara channels Melanie Griffith in Working Girl in this two-tone blazer and skirt set.

Photo / Getty Images

TESSA THOMPSON

I like Tessa’s personal style, there’s an easy, sexy confidence with what she wears and this Ralph Lauren ensemble is just the ticket for a day at the Wimbledon championship.

Photo / Getty Images

SIENNA MILER

Also at the tennis and also wearing Ralph Lauren, Sienna keeps things summer fresh in a tan double breasted suit an kitten mule sandals.

Photo / Getty Images


