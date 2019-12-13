Looks Of The Week 13/12/19

The timeless whimsy of flowers

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Dec. 13, 2019
ASHLEY GRAHAM

In the eigth month of her pregnancy, Ashley glows as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a House of CB Fornarina rose print oganza mesh maxi dress, paired with black AERA slingbacks and Âme Jewellery.

Photo / Getty Images

SUMMER FASHION: Enter The Holiday Mode With Outfits For Every Occasion

AWKWAFINA

The actress and comedian opts for a floor-length Valentino spring 2020 jumpsuit with floral print while out to promote her new film, Jumanji: The Next Level.

Photo / Getty Images

GOLSHIFTEH FARAHANI

The Iranian actress selects a beautiful Christian Dior spring 2020 ecru dress a the The 2019 Marrakech Film Festival.

Photo / Getty Images

KAREN GILLAN

Also attending the premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in California, Karen's frothy Prabal Gurung top and skirt added a sense of fun to the occasion.

Photo / Getty Images


