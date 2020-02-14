Looks Of The Week 14/02/20

The coolest looks came courtesy of people who move to the beat of their own drum, the perfect tonic to the glitzy chintz of award season

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Feb. 14, 2020
1/6

HUNTER SCHAFER

Attending the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party in L.A, the Euphoria star proved eclectic style can be a winner in a sea of formulaic gowns, opting for this multi-coloured and upbeat Givenchy spring 2019 haute couture gown.

Photo / Getty Images

GALLERY: The Coolest Looks From The Oscars Red Carpet 2020

ALEXANDRA SCHIPP

The actress and singer played with a voluminous turquoise look from NYFW darling Christopher John Rogers while attending shows.

Photo / Getty Images

MICHAEL KORS & PARRIS GOEBEL

What a great way to solidify her recent signing to IMG Models by appearing front-row at Fashion Week. Parris goes for retro glam in this Michael Kors number next to the designer himself backstage at his show. It's great to see Parris embrace this retro side to her personal style.

Photo / Getty Images.

READ: Star On The Rise: Parris Goebel At Home In Los Angeles

ANNA WINTOUR

The Conde Nast creative director and Vogue editor-in-chief layers up in this full length mustard suede coat and paisley brocade dress with signature collet necklaces and Chanel shades while attending the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: A Decade Of Fashion: The Biggest Style Moments From 2010-2020

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET

It's never a dull red carpet when Timothee steps out, and we're thankful for it. This navy satin Prada set is a refreshing change from the sea of black and white tuxedos, and showcases the actor's unapologetic approach to fashion.

Photo / Getty Images

NAOMI CAMPBELL

Naomi Campbell has written her own rules when it has come to her career, and suitably in this Marc Jacobs ensemble she looks like a boss. Bonus points for the very cool Frances Grey hat, styled by Kollin Carter.

Photo / Getty Images


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Jean Paul Gaultier On His Ballet Collab & 50 Years In Fashion

The legendary couturier discusses his long-standing collaboration with France's leading ballet company as it pirouettes its way...

Choreographer Parris Goebel Invites Us Inside Her Los Angeles Home

Parris Goebel’s rise to the top has not come without some serious work. Dan Ahwa tries to keep up with the multi-faceted creati...

How A New Generation Of Designers Is Redefining The Narrative At NYFW

In a single evening during Fashion Week, the industry offered a history lesson, a political rallying cry and an ode to joy

The Coolest Looks From The Oscars Red Carpet 2020

The fashion team choose their favourite looks from the most anticipated awards show of the season

Galleries

Fruit-Toned Fashion & Homewares For An Endless Summer State Of Mind

4 Classic Trends That Will Instantly Update Your Work Wardrobe

Whether you’re starting a new job or are back at the same, well-chosen wardrobe updates will ensu...

Emilia Wickstead's Pre-Fall 2020 Look Book Celebrates Motherhood

For Emilia Wickstead's latest pre-fall 2020 collection, the New Zealand-born designer worked with...

The Coolest Celebrity Looks Of The Year

From the Met Ball to the Oscars and beyond, we round up 2019's best red carpet looks.

Stylish Yet Comfortable Trousers To Wear On Boxing Day & Beyond

Let the relaxation begin, with these comfortable yet stylish drawstring and elasticated-waistband...

8 Pretty Patterned Dresses That Disguise Food Stains

It's the holidays. Accidents happen. Here's our pick of fail-safe frocks that will disguise a mul...

Pretty (And Forgiving) Party Dresses For The Festive Season

Have your cake and eat it too with these breezy and very forgiving summer dresses.

Viva's Fashion Team Road Test The Giambattista Valli x H&M Collection

Just in time for party season, the Viva fashion team tries on some fun statement-making pieces fr...

Update Your Work Wardrobe With These Chic Lightweight Staples

Waft into work in these chic, lightweight summer staples for a stylish 9-5 wardrobe.
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter