Looks Of The Week 14/02/20

HUNTER SCHAFER Attending the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party in L.A, the Euphoria star proved eclectic style can be a winner in a sea of formulaic gowns, opting for this multi-coloured and upbeat Givenchy spring 2019 haute couture gown. Photo / Getty Images GALLERY: The Coolest Looks From The Oscars Red Carpet 2020

ALEXANDRA SCHIPP The actress and singer played with a voluminous turquoise look from NYFW darling Christopher John Rogers while attending shows. Photo / Getty Images

MICHAEL KORS & PARRIS GOEBEL What a great way to solidify her recent signing to IMG Models by appearing front-row at Fashion Week. Parris goes for retro glam in this Michael Kors number next to the designer himself backstage at his show. It's great to see Parris embrace this retro side to her personal style. Photo / Getty Images. READ: Star On The Rise: Parris Goebel At Home In Los Angeles

ANNA WINTOUR The Conde Nast creative director and Vogue editor-in-chief layers up in this full length mustard suede coat and paisley brocade dress with signature collet necklaces and Chanel shades while attending the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images READ: A Decade Of Fashion: The Biggest Style Moments From 2010-2020

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET It's never a dull red carpet when Timothee steps out, and we're thankful for it. This navy satin Prada set is a refreshing change from the sea of black and white tuxedos, and showcases the actor's unapologetic approach to fashion. Photo / Getty Images