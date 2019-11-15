Looks Of The Week 15/11/19

1/7

ELIZABETH BANKS West-Coast glamour: Attending the L.A premiere of her new film Charlie's Angels, the actor opts for a sporty gown from the David Koma spring 2020 collection, re-modified for the red-carpet and styled with strappy Andrea Wazen heels. Photo / Getty Images

KRISTEN STEWART Young blood: Elizabeth's co-star Kristen also dazzles at the premiere in this cut out cocktail dress from dress from Central Saint Martins graduate Kevin Germanier, who focuses on sustainable design practices. A pair of suede Le Silla heels completes the look. Photo / Getty Images

ZENDAYA Demi-couture cut-outs: Also championing a lesser known designer on the red carpet, Zendaya selects this cocoon-style dress with cut-outs by Australian designer Christopher Esber from his spring 2020 collection to the 2019 People’s Choice Awards in L.A. Zendaya had a successful night sweeping up two awards; one for Best Drama TV Star for her role in Euphoria and another for Best Female Movie Star for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Photo / Getty Images

EMILIA CLARKE Festive cheer: Attending the UK premiere of her latest film Last Christmas alongside Henry Golding, Emilia goes for festive in a shimmering Prada keyhole dress with soft ruffles. Photo / Getty Images

AJA NAOMI KING Power hue: This sunny gown from Marc Jacobs' fall 2019 collection gets a spin on the red-carpet courtesy of the actor at the 2019 Glamour Women Of the Year Awards, teamed with Giuseppe Zanotti silver 'G-Heel' sandals. Photo/ Getty Images

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY 90s power-dressing done right: Wearing one of her favourite go-to designers, the model and actor steps out in Soho on her way to dinner in a sleek, Versace outfit, signature red lip and a pair of black heels. Photo / Getty Images