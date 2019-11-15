Looks Of The Week 15/11/19

Exposed decolletages and artful cut-outs added some fun to festive dressing

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Nov. 15, 2019
ELIZABETH BANKS

West-Coast glamour: Attending the L.A premiere of her new film Charlie’s Angels, the actor opts for a sporty gown from the David Koma spring 2020 collection, re-modified for the red-carpet and styled with strappy Andrea Wazen heels.

Photo / Getty Images

FASHION: Glamorous Noughties Inspired Party Looks To Try Out

KRISTEN STEWART

Young blood: Elizabeth’s co-star Kristen also dazzles at the premiere in this cut out cocktail dress from dress from Central Saint Martins graduate Kevin Germanier, who focuses on sustainable design practices. A pair of suede Le Silla heels completes the look.

Photo / Getty Images

FASHION: Party Trends To Try Out this Party Season

ZENDAYA

Demi-couture cut-outs: Also championing a lesser known designer on the red carpet, Zendaya selects this cocoon-style dress with cut-outs by Australian designer Christopher Esber from his spring 2020 collection to the 2019 People’s Choice Awards in L.A. Zendaya had a successful night sweeping up two awards; one for Best Drama TV Star for her role in Euphoria and another for Best Female Movie Star for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Photo / Getty Images

EMILIA CLARKE

Festive cheer: Attending the UK premiere of her latest film Last Christmas alongside Henry Golding, Emilia goes for festive in a shimmering Prada keyhole dress with soft ruffles.

Photo / Getty Images

AJA NAOMI KING

Power hue: This sunny gown from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2019 collection gets a spin on the red-carpet courtesy of the actor at the 2019 Glamour Women Of the Year Awards, teamed with Giuseppe Zanotti silver ‘G-Heel’ sandals.

Photo/ Getty Images

GALLERY: How To Wear This Season’s Bold Hus With Crisp Neutrals

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY

90s power-dressing done right: Wearing one of her favourite go-to designers, the model and actor steps out in Soho on her way to dinner in a sleek, Versace outfit, signature red lip and a pair of black heels.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: The Versace Woman's Style Evolution

DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

Meghan's minimalism: Wearing a custom Erdem dress, Aquazzura pointy heels and Jessica McCormack earrings, Meghan keeps it understated and elegant while attending The Annual Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.<>Photo / Getty Images

READ: All The Details On Jessica McCormack’s Covetable New Collection


