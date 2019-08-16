Looks Of The Week 16/08/19

Burn baby burn – it's a disco inferno in metallic fabrics, jumpsuits, halter neck dresses and more

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Aug. 16, 2019
1/8

GABRIELLE UNION

Opting for a short and fun cocktail dress from The Blonds fall 2019 collection, Gabrielle shines on the red carpet for America’s Got Talent season 14 live show in Hollywood.

Photo / Getty Images

Read: Halston: The Rise & Fall of One of America’s Greatest Fashion Designers

ANGELA BASSETT

Championing the work of emerging designer and Project Runway season 13 contestant Char Glover, Angela wears a fuchsia coloured custom jumpsuit at the first annual AAFCA – African American Film Critics Association TV Honours in Marina del Rey, California.

Photo / Getty Images

MELANIE LIBURD

Also opting for a short and fun disco dress, the British actress dons this Stellaire Collection dress for the NBC and Universal Emmy nominee celebrations held at Tesse Restaurant, in West Hollywood.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: Why Fashion Designers Of The 1970s Are Still Influencing Designers Today

JADA PINKETT SMITH

Out and about on the streets of New York, Jada channels her inner disco diva in a gold plaid print two piece set with tinted sunglasses.

Photo / Getty Images

SKAI JACKSON

Also wearing metallic separates, Skai wears this Markus Lupfer resort 2019 ensemble at Beautycon in Los Angeles. She finishes the look with a pair of strappy silver Stuart Weitzman heels.

Photo / Getty Images

JENNA DEWAN

Mirrored embellishment makes this David Koma spring 2019 look stand out, as worn by the dancer and actress to the 2019 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles. She adds a pair of Jimmy Choo sandals and Jenny Bird hoops to complement her flamenco inspired get-up.

Photo / Getty Images

WATCH & LISTEN: Madonna's Most Stylish Music Videos

MANDY MOORE

Also channelling some Latina flair, Mandy opts for this Proenza Schouler fall 2019 halter neck dress with a centre part, Carolina Santo Domingo strappy flamenco sandals and box purse to the the NBC and Universal Emmy nominee celebrations held at Tesse Restaurant West Hollywood.

Photo / Getty Images

CATE BLANCHETT

Ever the thespian, Cate showcases her confident red-carpet style in this Alexander McQueen fall 2019 look, displaying creative director Sarah Burton’s expert tailoring. Cate is at the New York screening of her new film Where'd You Go, Bernadette.

Photo / Getty Images


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Halston: The Rise & Fall Of One Of America's Greatest Fashion Designers

A new film chronicles the life of fashion designer Haslton. Director Frederic Tcheng talks to Dan Ahwa about the icon's endurin...

Why The Fashion of The 1970s Is Still Influencing Today's Designers

Bell-bottoms, anyone? Fashion historian Cecilie Geary examines the era-defining fashion of the 70s, and why it's still relevant...

Meet the Woman Who Captured Studio 54's Glory Days

New York photographer Rose Hartman is one of the most important social anthropologists of our times

How To Nail Glamorous Party Dressing With A 70s & 80s Edge

Model Izzi Zigan heads to town, nailing party dressing with a sly nod to Guy Bourdin, Roxy Music, Studio 54 and everything in b...

Galleries

9 New Takes On The Classic Button-Up Shirt To Add To Your Wardrobe

The classic button-up shirt is now as varied as can be — from tidy and prim to floaty and light. ...

Stay Dry With These Stylish & Practical Raincoats To Buy Right Now

When it pours keep it chic with our stylish edit of rain coats and jackets, from eco-friendly to ...

Meet The Extraordinary Women Wearing Emilia Wickstead's Woolmark Collection

London-based New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead returned home to photograph a group of excepti...

Modern Updates For Classic Winter Fashion

Fashion Director / Dan Ahwa. Photographer / Mara Sommer. Hair and makeup / Louise Rae using Mecc...

The Most Memorable Met Gala Looks Of All Time

In anticipation of this year's Met Gala on Monday night (for us in New Zealand, it will be daytim...

20 Of The Most Iconic Royal Bridal Beauty Looks Of All Time

20 Of The Most Iconic Royal Bridal Beauty Looks Of All Time

All The Highlights From The Club Viva Launch Party, Presented By Mi Piaci

We celebrated the launch of Club Viva this week, with 50 inspiring readers joining the Viva team...

How To Wear Hair Accessories With A Sophisticated Edge

From Chanel, to Gucci, to Prada, hair accessories have been everywhere this show season — elevati...

Playful Autumn Fashion That Pays Homage To The Glamorous 1920s

Fantasy and surrealism take centre stage as we escape reality for the day at Cirque du Soleil in ...
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter