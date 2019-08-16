Looks Of The Week 16/08/19

1/8

GABRIELLE UNION Opting for a short and fun cocktail dress from The Blonds fall 2019 collection, Gabrielle shines on the red carpet for America’s Got Talent season 14 live show in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images Read: Halston: The Rise & Fall of One of America’s Greatest Fashion Designers

ANGELA BASSETT Championing the work of emerging designer and Project Runway season 13 contestant Char Glover, Angela wears a fuchsia coloured custom jumpsuit at the first annual AAFCA – African American Film Critics Association TV Honours in Marina del Rey, California. Photo / Getty Images

MELANIE LIBURD Also opting for a short and fun disco dress, the British actress dons this Stellaire Collection dress for the NBC and Universal Emmy nominee celebrations held at Tesse Restaurant, in West Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images READ: Why Fashion Designers Of The 1970s Are Still Influencing Designers Today

JADA PINKETT SMITH Out and about on the streets of New York, Jada channels her inner disco diva in a gold plaid print two piece set with tinted sunglasses. Photo / Getty Images

SKAI JACKSON Also wearing metallic separates, Skai wears this Markus Lupfer resort 2019 ensemble at Beautycon in Los Angeles. She finishes the look with a pair of strappy silver Stuart Weitzman heels. Photo / Getty Images

JENNA DEWAN Mirrored embellishment makes this David Koma spring 2019 look stand out, as worn by the dancer and actress to the 2019 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles. She adds a pair of Jimmy Choo sandals and Jenny Bird hoops to complement her flamenco inspired get-up. Photo / Getty Images WATCH & LISTEN: Madonna's Most Stylish Music Videos

MANDY MOORE Also channelling some Latina flair, Mandy opts for this Proenza Schouler fall 2019 halter neck dress with a centre part, Carolina Santo Domingo strappy flamenco sandals and box purse to the the NBC and Universal Emmy nominee celebrations held at Tesse Restaurant West Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images