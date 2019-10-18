Looks of The Week 18/10/19

1/5

THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad, Pakistan wearing this blue traditional kurta by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan with a pair of nude shoes from the UK retailer New Look. Photo / Getty Images

INDYA MOORE Attending the ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards, Indya opts for this shimmering Ralph Lauren spring 2017 dress from the archives. Photo / Getty Images

THOMASIN MACKENZIE The breakout New Zealander keeps it light and airy in this whimsical sprng 2020 Jason Wu Collection tulle gown to the premiere of her new film Jojo Rabbit directed by Taika Waititi. Photo / Getty Images

LIZZY CAPLAN Lizzy adds a modern elegance to this peachy Area spring 2020 dress at the premiere of Hulu's Castle Rock in L.A. Photo / Getty Images