Looks of The Week 18/10/19

From Islamabad to Hollywood, billowing fabrics in majestic hues made for some regal appearances this week

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Oct. 18, 2019
1/5

THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad, Pakistan wearing this blue traditional kurta by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan with a pair of nude shoes from the UK retailer New Look.

Photo / Getty Images

INDYA MOORE

Attending the ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards, Indya opts for this shimmering Ralph Lauren spring 2017 dress from the archives.

Photo / Getty Images

THOMASIN MACKENZIE

The breakout New Zealander keeps it light and airy in this whimsical sprng 2020 Jason Wu Collection tulle gown to the premiere of her new film Jojo Rabbit directed by Taika Waititi.

Photo / Getty Images

LIZZY CAPLAN

Lizzy adds a modern elegance to this peachy Area spring 2020 dress at the premiere of Hulu's Castle Rock in L.A.

Photo / Getty Images

ISSA RAE

Attending the 2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Issa opts for this vibrant and sunny Ralph Lauren Collection gown to host the event.

Photo / Getty Images


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Wear A Wardrobe Inspired By Wabi-Sabi Aesthetics

From voluminous silhouettes to tranquil colours, discover the beauty of the perfectly imperfect in Tokyo

Watch The Charming Short Film From Kate Sylvester & Florian Habicht

Le Ballon Rouge showcases delicate, optimistic looks from The Red Balloon collection

Viva Talks: Podcast With Documentary Film-Maker Pietra Brettkelly

Ahead of the New Zealand International Film Festival, Pietra talks to Rosie Herdman about her latest film Yellow is Forbidden

Dressing the Duchess of Cambridge

In a fitting final touch, the Duchess of Cambridge farewelled New Zealand wearing a suit by one of our international fashion su...

Galleries

The Best Beauty Trends To Come Out Of NZ Fashion Week 2019

Take your cues from this year’s runways to inspire your beauty look for spring and beyond.

Runway Highlights: Must-See Looks From Maggie Marilyn's NZFW 2019 Show

Maggie Marilyn's first-ever runway show was a nature-inspired affair at Morningside's Glasshouse

What The Viva Team Wore To NZ Fashion Week 2019

What The Viva Team Wore To NZ Fashion Week 2019

Runway Highlights: The Must-See Looks From Hailwood's NZFW 2019 Show

Adrian Hailwood utilised his signature glamorous design aesthetic for his New Zealand Fashion Wee...

The Best Street Style Looks From NZ Fashion Week 2019

The Best Street Style From NZ Fashion Week 2019

Runway Highlights: The Must-See Looks From Kate Sylvester's NZFW 2019 Show

Berets, gumboots and love letters... Kate Sylvester opened NZ Fashion Week with a tribute to past...

Shopping Wish List: What The Viva Team Is Coveting For Spring

New things for spring? Groundbreaking. From tie-dyed shirts to sweet dresses, here's what we've g...

11 Of The Best Lightweight Sweaters & Knits For Layering

Not too hot, not too cold, these jumpers, cardigans and other knitted pieces will provide that pe...

All The Highlights From The Club Viva x Allbirds Event

Last&#160;night, we held the latest&#160;Club Viva&#160;event, our series of bespoke monthly eve...
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter