Looks Of The Week 19/07/19

When in doubt, opt for grand sleeves

By Dan Ahwa
Friday July 19, 2019
ZOEY DEUTCH

Visiting the island of Ischia in Italy for the Global Film & Music Festival, where she picked up the Actress of the Year honor, Zoey has us pining for an idyllic European getaway. She wears a floral print Doen dress with Maison Irem pearl drops and a pair of red Reformation flats.

Photo / Getty Images

FLORENCE KASUMBA

At the London premiere of The Lion King, the Ugandan actress selected a beautiful gown from South African designer David Tlale, accessories with gold leaf Soboye earrings and gold cuff.

Photo / Getty Images

ERIN O'CONNOR

The iconic British supermodel attends the #MOVINGLOVE screening hosted by Derek Blasberg and Katie Grand in London wearing one of her go to red-carpet favourites, a liquid satin Christopher Kane dress.

Photo / Getty Images

CLAIRE FOY

The actress taps into the English summer with a Ralph Lauren dress and Rupert Sanderson heels at the men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at Wimbledon.

Photo / Getty Images


