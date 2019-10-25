Looks Of The Week 25/10/19

1/5

KATIE HOLMES Katie is on a roll with her fashion choices at the moment - from the moment she stepped out in a cashmere bra and matching cardigan (that went viral) people have been paying attention to what she's wearing, and she hasn't disappointed. She looks sensational attending the Nordstrom NYC grand opening event in New York, wearing a black silk mini-dress by Saint Laurent. She paired the dress with semi-sheer polka-dot tights and a perfect red lip. Photo / Getty Images

ZENDAYA The Euphoria star and her in-demand stylist Law Roach are a match made in sartorial heaven for red carpet and events. Zendaya looks sleek, chic and contemporary in this two-piece ensemble by Givenchy haute couture, paired with an equally slick beauty look. Photo / Getty Images

JASON MOMOA & LISA BONET The coolest couple ever attended an Apple TV+ premier in Los Angeles wearing contrasting yet complementary suiting looks. Jason loves a pink suit, and this time opted for a light-catching fabric; Lisa's jacket and wide legged trousers are a lesson in wearing volume while not overwhelming a petite frame. Nice work you guys! Photo / Getty Images

NESTA COOPER Also attending the same event, the Canadian actress chose a Christopher Kane fall 2019 ribbed jersey dress, which she elevated with a unique pair of Thom Browne brogue wingtip Chelsea boots and dangling earrings. Photo / Getty Images