Looks Of The Week 25/10/19

No frou-frous here, our favourite celebrity outfits this week from the likes of Katie Holmes and Zendaya incorporated sleek, contemporary silhouettes and cool details

By Rosie Herdman
Friday Oct. 25, 2019
1/5

KATIE HOLMES

Katie is on a roll with her fashion choices at the moment - from the moment she stepped out in a cashmere bra and matching cardigan (that went viral) people have been paying attention to what she's wearing, and she hasn't disappointed. She looks sensational attending the Nordstrom NYC grand opening event in New York, wearing a black silk mini-dress by Saint Laurent. She paired the dress with semi-sheer polka-dot tights and a perfect red lip.

Photo / Getty Images

ZENDAYA

The Euphoria star and her in-demand stylist Law Roach are a match made in sartorial heaven for red carpet and events. Zendaya looks sleek, chic and contemporary in this two-piece ensemble by Givenchy haute couture, paired with an equally slick beauty look.

Photo / Getty Images

JASON MOMOA & LISA BONET

The coolest couple ever attended an Apple TV+ premier in Los Angeles wearing contrasting yet complementary suiting looks. Jason loves a pink suit, and this time opted for a light-catching fabric; Lisa's jacket and wide legged trousers are a lesson in wearing volume while not overwhelming a petite frame. Nice work you guys!

Photo / Getty Images

NESTA COOPER

Also attending the same event, the Canadian actress chose a Christopher Kane fall 2019 ribbed jersey dress, which she elevated with a unique pair of Thom Browne brogue wingtip Chelsea boots and dangling earrings.

Photo / Getty Images

OTEGHA UWAGBA

This is how you wear leather to an event. The writer and founder of working women's community Women Who chose a leather jacket over black trousers and a white polo neck to attend The Wing London's official opening event in England's captial city - love her snakeskin shoes too.

Photo / Getty Images


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

The Royal Designer Behind Kate & Diana's Winning Diplomatic Wardrobes

The Duchess of Cambridge’s style nod to her hosts in Pakistan takes its cues - and its designer - from Diana, Princess of Wales...

Yara Shahidi & Zendaya Are The New Faces Redefining Beauty

Actor and activist Yara Shahidi and fellow actor and singer Zendaya Coleman are making big moves on the beauty scene, with thei...

Add Some Spanish Sizzle To Your Summer Wardrobe With This Accessories Edit

Make like you’re heading to the western Mediterranean this summer with a wardrobe that evokes the hedonistic trippy vibes of th...

Make An Entrance With These Impactful Clothes & Accessories

Life’s too short to be a shrinking violet — take centre stage in these impactful pieces

Galleries

The Best Beauty Trends To Come Out Of NZ Fashion Week 2019

Take your cues from this year’s runways to inspire your beauty look for spring and beyond.

Runway Highlights: Must-See Looks From Maggie Marilyn's NZFW 2019 Show

Maggie Marilyn's first-ever runway show was a nature-inspired affair at Morningside's Glasshouse

What The Viva Team Wore To NZ Fashion Week 2019

What The Viva Team Wore To NZ Fashion Week 2019

Runway Highlights: The Must-See Looks From Hailwood's NZFW 2019 Show

Adrian Hailwood utilised his signature glamorous design aesthetic for his New Zealand Fashion Wee...

The Best Street Style Looks From NZ Fashion Week 2019

The Best Street Style From NZ Fashion Week 2019

Runway Highlights: The Must-See Looks From Kate Sylvester's NZFW 2019 Show

Berets, gumboots and love letters... Kate Sylvester opened NZ Fashion Week with a tribute to past...

Shopping Wish List: What The Viva Team Is Coveting For Spring

New things for spring? Groundbreaking. From tie-dyed shirts to sweet dresses, here's what we've g...

11 Of The Best Lightweight Sweaters & Knits For Layering

Not too hot, not too cold, these jumpers, cardigans and other knitted pieces will provide that pe...

All The Highlights From The Club Viva x Allbirds Event

Last&#160;night, we held the latest&#160;Club Viva&#160;event, our series of bespoke monthly eve...
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter