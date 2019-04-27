Looks Of The Week 26/04/19

Sharp shoulders proved a fail-safe way to look polished and pulled together this week

By Dan Ahwa
Saturday April 27, 2019
FAN BINGBING

It's been a while since we've seen the Chinese superstar on the red carpet after dropping out of sight in the wake of a massive tax evasion scandal. Making a gradual return to the spotlight, Fan attends the IQIYi Ninth Anniversary Gala in Beijing, wearing an Alexander McQueen pre-Fall 2019 suit, styled with a Louis Vuitton Petite Malle clutch and De Beers jewels. The soft pink and black contrast is a fresh take on a classic silhouette.

Photo / Supplied.

GLENN CLOSE

Attending the TIME 100 Gala in New York, we love the sharp shoulders on this couture jacket from Armani Prive fall 2017.

Photo / Getty Images.

THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE

While the Duke was in New Zealand, the Duchess looks resplendent in a bespoke teal coat dress by Catherine Walker at the ANZAC Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. The Royal accessorised with an Emma London clutch and Kiki McDonough jewels.

Photo / Getty Images.

JULIANNE MOORE AND CLARE WAIGHT KELLER

Also attending the TIME 100 Gala, the actress was accompanied by the creative director for Givenchy, both wearing looks from the House. Julianne keeps grooming sleek to better showcase the intricate embellishement of Clare's design.

Photo / Getty Images.

LETITIA WRIGHT

We love this high-shine Armani Prive spring 2019 suit worn by the Black Panther star, styled with Nicholas Kirkwood sandals, as she walked the purple carpet at the L.A premiere of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame.

Photo / Getty Images.

GIGI HADID

It's great to witness Gigi's confident off-duty style evolve, and we like the high/low mix of denim with a special jacket while out an about in Manhattan. The Virgil Abloh fall 2019 ensemble showcases a fresh way to dress up denim for an after-five function.

Photo / Getty Images.

