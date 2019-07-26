Looks Of The Week 26/07/19

Clean and crisp, the power of an all white look still knows how to make an elegant impact

By Dan Ahwa
Friday July 26, 2019
MARGOT ROBBIE

She's taken on some risk-taking roles, playing Queen Elizabeth in Mary Queen of Scots and Tonya Harding in I,Tonya, and we look forward to seeing how the Australian actress will transform once again as one of Hollywood's most tragic figures, Sharon Tate in her new film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino.

The actress takes a soft approach with a custom-made Chanel ivory muslin gown to the film's premiere in L.A. The Chanel brand ambassador also accessorised with an evening bag and earrings from the house.

Photo / Supplied

READ: How Costume Designer Alexandra Byrne Brought A Modern Twist To Mary Queen of Scots

FAN BINGBING

Also going for ethereal is the Chinese superstar at the Be Strong Milk Powder Event In Shanghai wearing a voluminous shirt dress with lace panels.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: The Stylish Life of Fan Bingbing

MARSHA STEPHANIE BLAKE

Keeping it classic in a white tuxedo, the actress attends the premiere of her new film Luce in New York.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: How To Wear Had To Toe White

KATE WALSH

Having fun in a white Zimmerman outfit, the actress embraces the L.A sunshine at the launch of her Boyfriend perfume pop-up at The Grove.

Photo Getty Images

EAD: Why A Classic White Shirt Is A Pillar Of Your Wardrobe

ONA CARBONELL

Spanish synchronized swimmer Ona Carbonell looks on before her meeting with the Spanish Royals at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, wearing a typically crisp look by Victoria Beckham, accessoried with heels from Uterque.

Photo / Getty Images

GALLERY: Victoria Beckham's Beauty Evolution


