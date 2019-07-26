Looks Of The Week 26/07/19

MARGOT ROBBIE

She's taken on some risk-taking roles, playing Queen Elizabeth in Mary Queen of Scots and Tonya Harding in I,Tonya, and we look forward to seeing how the Australian actress will transform once again as one of Hollywood's most tragic figures, Sharon Tate in her new film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino.

The actress takes a soft approach with a custom-made Chanel ivory muslin gown to the film's premiere in L.A. The Chanel brand ambassador also accessorised with an evening bag and earrings from the house.

Photo / Supplied

