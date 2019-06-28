Looks Of The Week 28/06/19

1/6

FKA TWIGS It's great to see something vintage on the red carpet, especially from one of John Galliano's more memorable collections during his tenure at Christian Dior. This fall 1997 look has an aristocratic feel to it with its detailed jacket ad intricate pearl buttons, enhanced by an elaborate pearl choker neck-piece. The singer wore this to the Serpentine Galleries Summer Party on Tuesday in London, and we like how she’s given this vintage look a modern finesse. Photo / Getty Images

RIHANNA Presenting Mary J. Blige with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday, Riri opted for a leather look from her new Fenty collection. The voluminous jacket is a throwback to 80s Yves Saint Laurent and Thierry Mugler, this time updated with Rihanna’s signature belt bag. She completes the look with Loree Rodkin jewels. READ: Rihanna's Fenty Fashion Label Is Open For Business Photo / Getty Images

KARRUECHE TRAN Also attending the BET Awards, the actress selects a bold yellow suit from House Of Holland and Isabella May earrings. Photo / Getty Images

ELLA MAI Another bold suit selection, this time a neon green Versace spring 2019 menswear look worn by the British singer at the BET Awards, perfectly matched with green framed sunglasses. Photo / Getty Images READ: The Versace Woman's Style Evolution

NATALIA VODIANOVA Meanwhile in Paris at the menswear shows, the Russian supermodel also dons a men’s suit from Kim Jones’ summer 2020 collection for Dior, styled simply with a pair of black sandals. Photo / Getty Images