Looks Of The Week 28/06/19

Hello 90s nostalgia. Musicians set the tone this week with oversized blazers and a vintage number from an iconic 1997 collection

By Dan Ahwa
Friday June 28, 2019
FKA TWIGS

It's great to see something vintage on the red carpet, especially from one of John Galliano's more memorable collections during his tenure at Christian Dior. This fall 1997 look has an aristocratic feel to it with its detailed jacket ad intricate pearl buttons, enhanced by an elaborate pearl choker neck-piece.

The singer wore this to the Serpentine Galleries Summer Party on Tuesday in London, and we like how she’s given this vintage look a modern finesse.

Photo / Getty Images

RIHANNA

Presenting Mary J. Blige with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday, Riri opted for a leather look from her new Fenty collection. The voluminous jacket is a throwback to 80s Yves Saint Laurent and Thierry Mugler, this time updated with Rihanna’s signature belt bag. She completes the look with Loree Rodkin jewels.

READ: Rihanna's Fenty Fashion Label Is Open For Business

Photo / Getty Images

KARRUECHE TRAN

Also attending the BET Awards, the actress selects a bold yellow suit from House Of Holland and Isabella May earrings.

Photo / Getty Images

ELLA MAI

Another bold suit selection, this time a neon green Versace spring 2019 menswear look worn by the British singer at the BET Awards, perfectly matched with green framed sunglasses.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: The Versace Woman's Style Evolution

NATALIA VODIANOVA

Meanwhile in Paris at the menswear shows, the Russian supermodel also dons a men’s suit from Kim Jones’ summer 2020 collection for Dior, styled simply with a pair of black sandals.

Photo / Getty Images

CARDI B

It’s always interesting to see how a performer who relies a lot on their wardrobe as a form of communication dresses for a court appearance. The rapper, who won album of the year at the BET Awards this week, chose to keep things professional and sleek in a two-tone Brogger suit and Hermes Birkin bag.

Cardi faces 12 charges related to an alleged August 2018 attack on bartenders at a Queens strip club.

Photo / Getty Images


