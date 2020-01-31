Looks Of The Week 31/01/20

1/6

CYNTHIA ERIVO It's great to see one of the first red carpet appearances for Nicholas Ghesquiere's spring 2020 collection for Louis Vuitton. This psychedelic look worn by the British actor works with her incredible smile and joyful approach to dressing as we’ve seen from her this awards season, this time at the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images GALLERY:Runway Highlights From Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2020

BECK The veteran rocker was one of the best dressed at this year’s Grammy Awards in L.A, donning a beautifully cut three-piece pinstripe suit from Celine. Photo / Getty Images GALLERY: The Coolest looks from The Grammys Red Carpet 2020

KERRY WASHINGTON It’s interesting to see how a celebrity's style can evolves over the years aided by various stylists. For this season’s array of awards shows and events, Kerry has acquired the services of Law Roach, whose work with Celine Dion and Zendaya has garnered them praise for their bold choices. For the premiere The Fight at Sundance Film Festival 2020, Luxury selects a graphic print coat from The Fold and boots from Le Silla. Photo / Getty Images. READ: How Celine Dion Came Into Vogue

TAYLOR SWIFT In the lead up to her new documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana (available to stream and view in selected cinemas from January 31), Tay-tay was at the film’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival wearing this very sophisticated Carmen March fall 2019 three-piece look. The houndstooth fabric is a great print. Photo / Getty Images THROWBACK: Taylor Swift Wears New Zealand Fashion

ZAZIE BEETZ Zazie has great natural style, and I like how she’s layered these two pieces together — a cool yin/yang print top with a hot-pink ski overalls at Sundance. Photo / Getty Images READ: Discovering Luxury Ski Resort Megeve