Looks Of The Week 31/01/20

It's a retro remix as celebrities opt for psychedelic prints and old-school silhouettes

By Dan Ahwa
Friday Jan. 31, 2020
1/6

CYNTHIA ERIVO

It's great to see one of the first red carpet appearances for Nicholas Ghesquiere's spring 2020 collection for Louis Vuitton. This psychedelic look worn by the British actor works with her incredible smile and joyful approach to dressing as we’ve seen from her this awards season, this time at the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Hollywood.

Photo / Getty Images

GALLERY:Runway Highlights From Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2020

BECK

The veteran rocker was one of the best dressed at this year’s Grammy Awards in L.A, donning a beautifully cut three-piece pinstripe suit from Celine.

Photo / Getty Images

GALLERY: The Coolest looks from The Grammys Red Carpet 2020

KERRY WASHINGTON

It’s interesting to see how a celebrity's style can evolves over the years aided by various stylists. For this season’s array of awards shows and events, Kerry has acquired the services of Law Roach, whose work with Celine Dion and Zendaya has garnered them praise for their bold choices. For the premiere The Fight at Sundance Film Festival 2020, Luxury selects a graphic print coat from The Fold and boots from Le Silla.

Photo / Getty Images.

READ: How Celine Dion Came Into Vogue

TAYLOR SWIFT

In the lead up to her new documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana (available to stream and view in selected cinemas from January 31), Tay-tay was at the film’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival wearing this very sophisticated Carmen March fall 2019 three-piece look. The houndstooth fabric is a great print.

Photo / Getty Images

THROWBACK: Taylor Swift Wears New Zealand Fashion

ZAZIE BEETZ

Zazie has great natural style, and I like how she’s layered these two pieces together — a cool yin/yang print top with a hot-pink ski overalls at Sundance.

Photo / Getty Images

READ: Discovering Luxury Ski Resort Megeve

KATHRYN NEWTON

The Pokémon Detective Pikachu actor takes on this retro inspired floral print gown from Prabal Gurung’s pre-fall 2020 collection and adds a bold lip colour and embellished headband, because why not? The trippy floral print is a great choice for the young actor.

Photo / Getty Images


Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Why The Fashion of The 1970s Is Still Influencing Today's Designers

Bell-bottoms, anyone? Fashion historian Cecilie Geary examines the era-defining fashion of the 70s, and why it's still relevant...

TBT: Retro Road Trips

Historic North Island treasures to explore this summer

Runway Highlights: Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2020

Louis Vuitton presented a romantic yet refined collection for spring/summer 2020, drawing inspiration from Art Nouveau at the L...

The Coolest Looks From The Grammys Red Carpet 2020

Music's biggest awards night is incomplete without some daring red carpet arrivals

Galleries

Emilia Wickstead's Pre-Fall 2020 Look Book Celebrates Motherhood

For Emilia Wickstead's latest pre-fall 2020 collection, the New Zealand-born designer worked with...

The Coolest Celebrity Looks Of The Year

From the Met Ball to the Oscars and beyond, we round up 2019's best red carpet looks.

Stylish Yet Comfortable Trousers To Wear On Boxing Day & Beyond

Let the relaxation begin, with these comfortable yet stylish drawstring and elasticated-waistband...

8 Pretty Patterned Dresses That Disguise Food Stains

It's the holidays. Accidents happen. Here's our pick of fail-safe frocks that will disguise a mul...

Pretty (And Forgiving) Party Dresses For The Festive Season

Have your cake and eat it too with these breezy and very forgiving summer dresses.

Viva's Fashion Team Road Test The Giambattista Valli x H&M Collection

Just in time for party season, the Viva fashion team tries on some fun statement-making pieces fr...

Update Your Work Wardrobe With These Chic Lightweight Staples

Waft into work in these chic, lightweight summer staples for a stylish 9-5 wardrobe.

The Best Beauty Trends To Come Out Of NZ Fashion Week 2019

Take your cues from this year’s runways to inspire your beauty look for spring and beyond.

Runway Highlights: Must-See Looks From Maggie Marilyn's NZFW 2019 Show

Maggie Marilyn's first-ever runway show was a nature-inspired affair at Morningside's Glasshouse
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter